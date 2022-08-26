ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Is student debt forgiveness a fair deal for Americans? Tell us what you think

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that his administration will forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most American borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

The new plan includes an income cap of $125,000 for those seeking debt forgiveness and according to the United States Department of Education, married couples or heads of households making under $250,000 annually are also eligible. Borrowers of private loans are not eligible for federal student debt forgiveness.

Since the Biden administration announced the plan, Republican leaders and skeptics of the plan have expressed concerns about debt forgiveness .

Some arguments describe the administration’s plan to cancel loans for millions as unfair to those who have been making payments for years or have already paid them in full.

Now we want to hear from you. Is student loan debt forgiveness fair? Share your thoughts with us below.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

