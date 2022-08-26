Read full article on original website
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa 911 memorial ceremony
Please join the Yucaipa Fire Department and the City of Yucaipa on Sunday, September 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Sept 11. The ceremony will remember and honor those we lost on this tragic day as well as unveil our new U.S. Flag Retirement Box. The ceremony will be...
12-year-old arrested for alleged threat that prompted two school lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody today.
lafocusnewspaper.com
ATF: 2 Hemet men arrested after selling guns and gifting pipe bombs to undercover agent
After selling firearms, ammunition and gifting pipe bombs to an undercover federal agent, two Hemet men were taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday, Aug. 31. In a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Stanley Camarena, 29, and Manuel Perez, 52, were charged with one count of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a news release. Camarena was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, while his roommate, Perez, was arrested Wednesday, the ATF said.
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life
A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
newsmirror.net
David Joseph Fries
David Joseph Fries, 67, died Aug. 4, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1955, in Fort Ord, California. He attended schools in Valinda and San Bernardino and later moved with his family to Calimesa, in 1968. That was the year that he met the love of his life, Deborah Stone during his time at Yucaipa High School.
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
‘Prisoner in my own house’: Forest Falls residents claim neighbor has been terrorizing them for a decade
Residents in the mountain community of Forest Falls are fed up. They say one of their neighbors has been terrorizing them for more than 10 years. He leaves disturbing notes, peeks in windows, is out all hours of the night yelling obscenities and has even threatened a woman’s life more than one time, they said. […]
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
newsmirror.net
Henry Rice Starr
Henry R. Starr, 95, a 65 year resident of Calimesa, died Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Henry was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in Fullerton. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II. After the war, he married his sweetheart, Barbara Jean Oelke. They both went on to graduate from Life Bible College in Los Angeles, then later moved to Calimesa to raise their family. Barbara preceded Henry in death in 2015.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
