ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa 911 memorial ceremony

Please join the Yucaipa Fire Department and the City of Yucaipa on Sunday, September 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Sept 11. The ceremony will remember and honor those we lost on this tragic day as well as unveil our new U.S. Flag Retirement Box. The ceremony will be...
YUCAIPA, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

ATF: 2 Hemet men arrested after selling guns and gifting pipe bombs to undercover agent

After selling firearms, ammunition and gifting pipe bombs to an undercover federal agent, two Hemet men were taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday, Aug. 31. In a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Stanley Camarena, 29, and Manuel Perez, 52, were charged with one count of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a news release. Camarena was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, while his roommate, Perez, was arrested Wednesday, the ATF said.
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yucaipa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Yucaipa, CA
Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life

A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA
AceShowbiz

Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Police Sergeant#Police Captain#Yucaipa City Council#Yucaipa High School
newsmirror.net

David Joseph Fries

David Joseph Fries, 67, died Aug. 4, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1955, in Fort Ord, California. He attended schools in Valinda and San Bernardino and later moved with his family to Calimesa, in 1968. That was the year that he met the love of his life, Deborah Stone during his time at Yucaipa High School.
YUCAIPA, CA
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
newsmirror.net

Henry Rice Starr

Henry R. Starr, 95, a 65 year resident of Calimesa, died Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Henry was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in Fullerton. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II. After the war, he married his sweetheart, Barbara Jean Oelke. They both went on to graduate from Life Bible College in Los Angeles, then later moved to Calimesa to raise their family. Barbara preceded Henry in death in 2015.
CALIMESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy