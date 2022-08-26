Back by popular demand, West Bay Rotary once again is rounding up the best chowder from area chefs as part of this year’s Camden Windjammer Days. Members of the public get to cast their votes to see who takes home top honors on Saturday, September 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. under the big tent on the Camden Public Landing.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO