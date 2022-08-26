Read full article on original website
Dana F. Bowden, obituary
BELMONT — Dana F. Bowden, 67 years, of Belmont, Maine, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1954, in Belfast, Maine, the son of the late Leroy and the late Gertrude (Dodge) Nickerson. After high school, he joined the United States Navy...
Kenneth Guiseley, obituary
SOUTH HOPE — Kenneth “Ken” Guiseley, 89, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, his birthday, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a period of declining health. Born in Auburn, New York on July 20, 1933, he was the son of British immigrants, Percival and Louie (Balm) Guiseley, and grew up in nearby Skaneateles.
Paul H. Brown, service and obituary
SWANVILLE — Paul H. Brown, 69 of Swanville, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday August 6, 2022. He was born on May 9, in Belfast, Maine to the late Ernest and Hope Brown. Paul led an active life starting with wrestling in High School where...
On the issues: House District 44 candidate Crystal Robinson
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
UMaine Hutchinson Center announces funding for professional development trainings from the Harold Alfond Center for Workforce Development
Belfast, Maine — Through a new partnership with the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, funding for professional development programs taken at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center is available, up to $1,200 per worker through December 2022, with additional funding in subsequent years. Visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine/edu to learn more.
Belfast Public Health Nursing receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Belfast Public Health Nursing Association, which has provided health care and other critical support services to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the community for more than 100 years, has received a grant of $8,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used for...
Adam Lachman enters race for a seat on Rockland City Council
ROCKLAND — Adam Lachman has announced his candidacy for Rockland City Council. A resident of Main Street, Lachman has spent his career working to improve the lives and economic prospects of Maine people, he said, in a news release. Since 2013, Lachman has served as a senior economic advisor...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
Kevin Douglass scores first Pro Stock win of 2022 at Wiscasset Speedway
The final weekend in August is widely known as the biggest racing weekend of the year in Maine. At Wiscasset Speedway, this weekend serves as a tune-up for one of their biggest races of the year - the Boss Hogg 150. Nearly 100 competitors rolled into the pit area on Saturday, anticipating a full night of exciting Group #1 racing action.
Oceanside golf improves to 2-1 with win over Morse
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Morse at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 29. With the win, Oceanside improved its record to 2-1 while Morse slid to 1-2 on the season. Oceanside 192, Morse 205 (OS wins 6.5 to 2.5) Noah McLellan...
West Bay Rotary’s “Chowder Challenge” This Weekend!
Back by popular demand, West Bay Rotary once again is rounding up the best chowder from area chefs as part of this year’s Camden Windjammer Days. Members of the public get to cast their votes to see who takes home top honors on Saturday, September 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. under the big tent on the Camden Public Landing.
