Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Running list of 2024 prospects Michigan reached out to at midnight

Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Multiple five-stars set game visits to Michigan

It’s finally game week and with eight home games on the schedule, the Michigan Wolverines will have ample opportunities to impress their top targets. Several targets have already made plans to witness a game day in Ann Arbor, with more in the process of setting up visits. Five-star ATH...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Colorado State with the Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle

Michigan’s season gets underway on Saturday against Colorado State. The Rams have a new coach in Jay Norvell who’s had prolific offenses during his career. The team has transfer players that can make a difference, including starting quarterback Clay Millen. Expectations are higher for CSU than they were a season ago and this matchup will be a fun one regardless of what the final score is.
FORT COLLINS, CO

