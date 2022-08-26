Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO