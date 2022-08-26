ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.

