ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Man seriously hurt in fall on roof of Orange Park Mall, Fire Rescue says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Commercial Vehicle#Truck Drivers#The Wheels#Cesery
News4Jax.com

Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial

Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys have been present in court previously for the hearings.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News4Jax.com

Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy