News4Jax.com
‘Thomas is one of the good ones’; Jax Beach Police officer wins new Hyundai SUV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to a nomination from a citizen he has sworn to serve and protect and nearly 400 votes, a Jacksonville Beach Police Department officer has been named the Hyundai Hometown Hero - First Responder winner. Officer Thomas Harper will receive a 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV for...
News4Jax.com
Man seriously hurt in fall on roof of Orange Park Mall, Fire Rescue says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
News4Jax.com
Delivery driver helps save 3 puppies from Columbia County house fire
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Three Boston terrier puppies in Columbia County were saved from a burning house Tuesday after a delivery driver noticed a fire and called 911. The owner of the home was away, according to a Columbia County Fire Rescue Facebook post. The driver for Amazon was...
News4Jax.com
Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in backyard of Nassau County home, authorities say
HILLIARD, Fla. – A pilot suffered minor injuries when a small plane crashed Wednesday morning in the yard of a home in Hilliard, authorities said. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that an aircraft crashed around 10:30 a.m. in the backyard of a home on Eastwood Road near Poole Road.
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
News4Jax.com
‘Better odds playing Russian Roulette’: Project Opioid JAX offers disturbing data about overdoses in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Project Opioid JAX presented disturbing data Wednesday about the opioid crisis in Jacksonville during a news conference on International Overdose Awareness Day that also honored those lost to overdose. Representatives from the group said if we don’t act now, it will only get worse, as they...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
News4Jax.com
Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial
Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys have been present in court previously for the hearings.
News4Jax.com
3 clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are set to close, raising concerns about underserved communities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three clinics in Northwest Jacksonville are closing soon prompting concerns about access for some patients. UF Health is closing two locations and Ascension St. Vincent’s is closing another one. News4JAX saw a crew taking off the UF lettering at one of the clinics...
News4Jax.com
JSO stumbles upon suspected dog fighting while attempting to execute domestic violence warrant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What began as an attempt to execute a domestic battery warrant quickly turned into an investigation into suspected dog fighting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Jacksonville police said it all began on July 17, when officers showed up at a home on Lantana Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
News4Jax.com
Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
News4Jax.com
Have you been recently evicted?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 9/11 first responder battling cancer dropped from WTC health program after insurance provider switch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9/11 first responder battling stage four cancer said he can’t afford medical treatments after losing benefits from the World Trade Center Health Program. The program covers eligible first responders and survivors of the September 11th terror attacks at no cost. Jeffrey Brown helped recover...
News4Jax.com
W.W. Gay turns page with groundbreaking 2 years after devastating fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after a fire seriously damaged the W.W. Gay building in Mixon Town, the company made a fresh start Wednesday by breaking ground on its new headquarters. W.W. Gay has been in Jacksonville for 60 years. It’s evolved several times over the decades and while...
News4Jax.com
With opioid overdoses skyrocketing, you can save lives with free OD-reversing drug
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we continue to shed light on the overdose epidemic, we want to make sure you know that you can make a difference and save a life by arming yourself with an overdose-reversing medication. In Duval, Clay and Nassau County, the Centers for Disease Control and...
News4Jax.com
Former DCPS teacher who says she was falsely accused calls for more protections for educators
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts teacher Caroline Lee is calling for more protections for teachers after the State Attorney’s Office dropped child abuse charges against her earlier this month. Lee was arrested last year following the accusations by an eighth-grade student that Lee...
News4Jax.com
Story of survival: After opioid overdose, Clay County pastor using his near-death experience to bring others hope
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – For 10 years, a Clay County man took so many prescription pills that he almost died the day his wife found him unconscious on their living room floor. Today, Matthan Poole is a local pastor, and he and his wife, Sara, are using his near-death experience to bring others hope.
News4Jax.com
‘It was all taken away’: Former teacher of the year wants apology from DCPS after abuse charge dropped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Duval County teacher of the year said she is devastated and maintains she did nothing wrong after charges of child abuse were dropped by the State Attorney’s Office. “And what was really upsetting to me was, you know, I was guilty until proven...
