Two arrested and denied bail after drug investigation
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Office of the Attorney General took two people into custody they say were involved in redistributing controlled substances from sources in Mexico. Officials said Jose Ariel Parra-Alonzo and Alfredo Hernandez-Encarnacion were arrested on August 30 during the course of a drug investigation. According to the affidavit, state troopers saw Hernandez-Encarnacion […]
Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers
Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
Doctor accused in drug scheme sentenced to prison
SCRANTON, Pa. — A doctor accused of prescribing drugs to patients who didn't need them was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Dr. Kurt Moran pleaded guilty in federal court last December to drug and medical fraud charges. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison on Wednesday, but he...
Man accused of beating person with metal pipe
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the victim was a male. JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say fled the scene after another man was beaten by a metal pipe. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a […]
Possible stolen mail being investigated in Scranton
If you visit two Post Offices in the city of Scranton, you'll find the boxes outside used to drop off mail sealed off. US Postal inspectors are investigating reports of mail stolen from those boxes earlier this week. According to postal officials someone broke into mailboxes outside the Post offices on Stafford Ave in South Scranton and Main Ave in West Scranton. According to officials they were probably looking for checks. They say it's not just happening here but in other places as well. If you dropped envelopes with a check into the mailboxes at either location Monday night, you should check your bank account for any suspicious activity.
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
local21news.com
Monroe Co. man sentenced to up to 20 years for corrupting minors
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 57-year-old man from Monroe County has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for several sexual-related offenses. According to Pocono Township Police, Scott Grant was arrested in February 2021 for unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, as well as several other related charges.
Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages
Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages. On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville. A short time later, George...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on September 4. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Search in Schuylkill County for man suspected of arson
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Authorities in Schuylkill County are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in Shenandoah. Charges have been filed against John Banaszewski, 42, of Shenandoah, for setting multiple fires in the borough on May 12. Banaszewski is facing 18 felony arson counts. Anyone with information about...
Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
Cook at Luzerne County prison accused of delivering drugs to inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of corrections employee Christopher Maloney after they say an undercover sting revealed he distributed controlled substances to an inmate. According to the DA’s office, Maloney, 37, of Scranton, who was a cook at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on charges […]
Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
Northampton dealer had more than 10,000 doses of steroids. He got 4 years in prison.
Anthony Mammana liked “looking buff” and helping his friends bulk up, which is why he started making steroids out of his sister’s home, according to his lawyer. But the 43-year-old Northampton man’s hobby quickly blew up into a significant distributorship, federal authorities say. Federal authorities seized...
Pennyslvania State Police release photo of 17-year-old accused of murder
Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...
Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents
BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein. Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
Woman sends $450,000 in Tinder scam
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman sent approximately $450,000 to someone she met on Tinder, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police say that the 65-year-old woman had been sending the money through various apps to the individual over the course of five years. Police say some of the methods used to send the […]
