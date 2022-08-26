Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
wdrb.com
‘Risks’ to transparency? Louisville Metro weighs sharing information to reduce lawsuit payouts
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville Metro government looks to curb legal settlements that have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in recent years — everything from wrongful deaths at the hands of police to employment discrimination — all 22 Metro department heads say having more information about claims against the city could help them improve their operations.
wdrb.com
JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
wdrb.com
New company moves into PNC Tower in downtown Louisville with hopes of hiring 200 local employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville. Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 1,800-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years. "Congratulations...
wdrb.com
Demolition work starts on Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work has started on the Distillery Commons property in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood. Last week, Metro Louisville approved an emergency order to tear down the 19th century Nelson Distillery rickhouse because of its "unstable" and "unsafe" condition. The order said the former warehouse was in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing.
wdrb.com
Shelbyville woman sentenced for embezzling funds from employer, lying on tax returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns. Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court. According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt...
wdrb.com
$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
wdrb.com
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
wdrb.com
Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee. Hundreds of neighbors in...
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on 40-unit affordable housing neighborhood in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville. A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing. "It's crucial that...
wdrb.com
Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the third Him...
wdrb.com
Brown-Forman sales jump despite supply issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp.’s per-share earnings surged 30% in its most recent quarter from a year earlier, as consumers heading back to bars and restaurants, higher prices and the removal European Union tariffs more than offset the liquor giant’s increased costs. Brown-Forman’s sales jumped...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
wdrb.com
Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
wdrb.com
Madison school resource officer resigns amid investigation into reported misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned. Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana. The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach. The district...
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington small businesses come together to support local shopping
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mount Washington businesses want more people to shop local and have found a way to reward customers that do so. When you order from Sissy's Tacos food truck on Bardstown Road, and show a receipt from another local business, the restaurant will take 15% off your order.
wdrb.com
Georgia man fatally shot at Boone Square Park in Portland neighborhood identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was fatally shot at Boone Square Park on Tuesday evening has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, was shot and killed. He lived in Conyers, Georgia, which is 20 miles southeast of Atlanta.
wdrb.com
Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
