ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Bullitt County leader implores lawmakers to keep bourbon barrel tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top official in one of the state's biggest bourbon-producing counties told lawmakers that eliminating Kentucky's tax on aging bourbon barrels — a major goal of the distilling industry — would have a devastating effect on local governments like his. "I firmly believe this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

‘Risks’ to transparency? Louisville Metro weighs sharing information to reduce lawsuit payouts

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville Metro government looks to curb legal settlements that have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in recent years — everything from wrongful deaths at the hands of police to employment discrimination — all 22 Metro department heads say having more information about claims against the city could help them improve their operations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Demolition work starts on Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work has started on the Distillery Commons property in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood. Last week, Metro Louisville approved an emergency order to tear down the 19th century Nelson Distillery rickhouse because of its "unstable" and "unsafe" condition. The order said the former warehouse was in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Personal Property#Tax Bill#Real Estate Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Jcps#The School Board
wdrb.com

'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Him & Her Boutique opens new east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville. Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style. This is the third Him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
wdrb.com

Brown-Forman sales jump despite supply issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp.’s per-share earnings surged 30% in its most recent quarter from a year earlier, as consumers heading back to bars and restaurants, higher prices and the removal European Union tariffs more than offset the liquor giant’s increased costs. Brown-Forman’s sales jumped...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
CLARK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy