Kenneth Russell Jones, 62 of Yucaipa, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1960, in Glendale, to the late Perry and Patricia Jones. Kenny cared deeply for others and his family was very important to him. He liked making people laugh and exploring new places. He loved music, especially Rock N’ Roll. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1979-1982. In addition to the Army, Kenny retired from installing tile and stone after many years of service. He was well known for his artistry with stone and tile he was an expert in his craft.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO