Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLoma Linda, CA
Related
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa 911 memorial ceremony
Please join the Yucaipa Fire Department and the City of Yucaipa on Sunday, September 11, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Sept 11. The ceremony will remember and honor those we lost on this tragic day as well as unveil our new U.S. Flag Retirement Box. The ceremony will be...
newsmirror.net
Bruce Granlund
Bruce Granlund, 74, died at his Yucaipa home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He had a long career both in business and public service. He was born in Helena, Mont., in 1948, and moved to Yucaipa in 1960. Bruce graduated Yucaipa High School in 1965 and was co-owner of Oak...
newsmirror.net
David Joseph Fries
David Joseph Fries, 67, died Aug. 4, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1955, in Fort Ord, California. He attended schools in Valinda and San Bernardino and later moved with his family to Calimesa, in 1968. That was the year that he met the love of his life, Deborah Stone during his time at Yucaipa High School.
newsmirror.net
Henry Rice Starr
Henry R. Starr, 95, a 65 year resident of Calimesa, died Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Henry was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in Fullerton. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II. After the war, he married his sweetheart, Barbara Jean Oelke. They both went on to graduate from Life Bible College in Los Angeles, then later moved to Calimesa to raise their family. Barbara preceded Henry in death in 2015.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsmirror.net
Kenneth Russell Jones
Kenneth Russell Jones, 62 of Yucaipa, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1960, in Glendale, to the late Perry and Patricia Jones. Kenny cared deeply for others and his family was very important to him. He liked making people laugh and exploring new places. He loved music, especially Rock N’ Roll. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1979-1982. In addition to the Army, Kenny retired from installing tile and stone after many years of service. He was well known for his artistry with stone and tile he was an expert in his craft.
newsmirror.net
This weekend marks the beginning of Oak Glen's apple season
It’s nearly time for Oak Glen apple season. The season officially begins on Labor Day weekend and lasts through Thanksgiving weekend. Every business and ranch in Oak Glen will be open for business, and there are many new things to enjoy this season. Oak Glen Retreat and Tavern will...
Comments / 1