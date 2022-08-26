ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JPS schools to remain virtual through Thursday and Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All JPS schools will stick to virtual learning following the city of Jackson’s water crisis and after previously announcing students would learn online on Wednesday. Students will continue online learning for the remainder of the week from Thursday, September 1 to Friday, September 2. “While...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Schools impacted by Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Much like 2020, we’ve just got some flooding on our practice fields, and some of our game fields [are] not playable right now,” said Will Crosby, Jackson Prep Athletic Director. “So that’s just what we’re having to work around right now.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greenville’s mayor offered housing and food for Jackson State University’s football team in Greenville due to Jackson’s water crisis. “When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Pearl River causes significant flooding once again, the Ross Barnett Reservoir stands out as one way to alleviate future damage, even though that’s not why it was built. The Ross Barnett Reservoir has withstood two major flooding events over the past three years...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday

WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Restaurants working to overcome latest water challenge in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson restaurants have been adjusting how they keep their doors open for hungry customers for 32 days while dealing with water problems. Now, with the water crisis becoming even more severe because of a lack of water pressure, restaurant owners say it’s an uphill battle to serve customers.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things to Know for Tuesday, August 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
JACKSON, MS

