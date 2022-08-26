Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
JPS schools to remain virtual through Thursday and Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All JPS schools will stick to virtual learning following the city of Jackson’s water crisis and after previously announcing students would learn online on Wednesday. Students will continue online learning for the remainder of the week from Thursday, September 1 to Friday, September 2. “While...
WLBT
Schools impacted by Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Much like 2020, we’ve just got some flooding on our practice fields, and some of our game fields [are] not playable right now,” said Will Crosby, Jackson Prep Athletic Director. “So that’s just what we’re having to work around right now.”
WLBT
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s water system is in a state of emergency, inundated with boil water notices and water pressure issues stemming from complications at the O.B Curtis Water Plant - the city’s main treatment center. And just days before departing for their season...
WLBT
Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greenville’s mayor offered housing and food for Jackson State University’s football team in Greenville due to Jackson’s water crisis. “When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
footballscoop.com
As Mississippi Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency, Deion Sanders, Jackson State scramble for basic necessities
With Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declaring a water emergency in the state’s capital city, Jackson, Deion Sanders on Tuesday morning said he is left scrambling to find adequate facilities for the basic needs of his Jackson State University players just days before the Tigers’ season opener. Flooding from...
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
WLBT
All JPS schools to remain virtual Wednesday as citywide water shortage continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Wednesday, and potentially for the next “few days,” as the Capital City continues to struggle with a citywide water shortage. In addition to the shortage, JPS has several schools whose air conditioning system depends on water to...
WLBT
Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Pearl River causes significant flooding once again, the Ross Barnett Reservoir stands out as one way to alleviate future damage, even though that’s not why it was built. The Ross Barnett Reservoir has withstood two major flooding events over the past three years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents. According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out. The press release...
WLBT
Local YMCAs opening up their showers to college students affected by water outages
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - YMCA locations in the Jackson-metro area are opening up their facilities to college students affected by water outages plaguing the city. Students from Millsaps, Belhaven and Jackson State are free to use the showers at any local YMCA facility. Just bring your student ID. Students can...
WLBT
Colleges shift to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson. Belhaven University says all on-campus classes are canceled for August 30, but online classes will meet as scheduled. The university says the administration will work from home as well. Jackson State...
WLBT
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday
WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WLBT
Restaurants working to overcome latest water challenge in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson restaurants have been adjusting how they keep their doors open for hungry customers for 32 days while dealing with water problems. Now, with the water crisis becoming even more severe because of a lack of water pressure, restaurant owners say it’s an uphill battle to serve customers.
WLBT
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
WLBT
Things to Know for Tuesday, August 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water...
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
WLBT
Renewed push for One Lake project in wake of latest Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl River flooding leads to a question of whether it could be prevented. Depending on whom you ask, the answer is yes, and the One Lake project is what’s being touted as that possible solution. As a reminder, it is a major flood control and...
Comments / 0