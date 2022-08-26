ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com

Rain Chances Continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD investigating shooting in east Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore Blvd. This is a developing story. When LPD shares more...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws. Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presented a 6% increase in property taxes at Monday’s public hearing on the 2023 budget, the first increase in three years. That equals around a three and a half cent increase per $100 to your bill. It would vary...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing

We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
FAXON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy