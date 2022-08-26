Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Rain Chances Continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
Dead fish at Lake Wichita worse than recent years
A foul odor and dead fish aren't uncommon during the late summer months at Lake Wichita, but officials said it appears to be worse in 2022 than in previous years.
LPD investigating shooting in east Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore Blvd. This is a developing story. When LPD shares more...
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of WFHS librarian
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday the passing of Wichita Falls High School Librarian Robin Daws. Daws had worked at WFHS for the past 13 years, district officials said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Daws was part of the Old High family for many years and...
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
Wichita County proposes 6% increase in property taxes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom presented a 6% increase in property taxes at Monday’s public hearing on the 2023 budget, the first increase in three years. That equals around a three and a half cent increase per $100 to your bill. It would vary...
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
Possible attempted child abduction in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
Faxon family asks for community help following farm equipment theft
FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family living in Faxon has asked for the public’s help recovering stolen farm equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars. According to a Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Incident Report, the theft took place at a home on Southwest Baseline. The homeowner told deputies...
