Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall.

There will be contractors scheduled to install a new barrier wall that will be a part of the I-8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.

These are the following restrictions:

North and southbound of Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) between Gila Ridge Road and I-8 will only have one lane available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 30.

Speed limit on Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) will be 25 mph.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

