ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f5Em_0hWwPO6R00

Beginning August 29 at 6 a.m., there will be lane restrictions by the I-8 and Avenue 2E for construction of new barrier wall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall.

There will be contractors scheduled to install a new barrier wall that will be a part of the I-8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.

These are the following restrictions:

  • North and southbound of Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) between Gila Ridge Road and I-8 will only have one lane available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 30.
  • Speed limit on Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) will be 25 mph.
  • A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Still no suspect in 2021 Yuma hit and run case

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On 32nd Street next to the East Main Canal in Yuma, a sign reading "Justice 4 Alan" marks where 18-year-old Alan Cunningham was hit and killed by what police still believe to be a 2011 to 2013 light colored Chrysler 200. Cecilia Rodriguez, Alan's mom,...
YUMA, AZ
yumaaz.gov

City promotes Fields to Chief of Yuma Fire Department

The City of Yuma has promoted Dustin “Dusty” Fields to Chief of the Yuma Fire Department, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Fields brings 31 years’ experience in the fire service, 28 of those with YFD. He has been serving as YFD’s Assistant Fire Chief for the last seven and a half years.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Traffic
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 8
sandiegocountynews.com

Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona

Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Storm damages properties in the foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fronteras Desk

Border Patrol campaign targets drug and people smuggling operations

A Customs and Border Protection initiative targeting drug and people smuggling operations is coming to Arizona. CBP says the campaign, called Se Busca Información — or Seeking Information — is a joint effort between the Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico that "identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations" wanted for crimes associated with people and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen

It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
ARIZONA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Brawley man sentenced to 10 years plus for fentanyl death of El Centro boy

SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”
BRAWLEY, CA
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma County Water Users’ Association Drought Update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, drought preparations continue throughout the country. And locally in the desert southwest, even though current water rulings aren't affecting us directly, our agriculture industry is also preparing for what could come next. The Colorado River is the main water supply for the Yuma region.  And although our The post Yuma County Water Users’ Association Drought Update appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy