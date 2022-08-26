ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

PennLive.com

New courtyard at Pa. Governor’s Residence makes it ‘more of a showplace,’ welcoming to all

A well-kept lawn area now fills the courtyard of the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, replacing the cobblestone driveway that existed for more than half a century. It was among the many changes made to the North Second Street side of the property to make the Pennsylvania’s chief executive’s taxpayer-provided home more visible, more environmentally friendly and importantly, more accessible for people with mobility issues.
Gavin Newsom
PennLive.com

Biden and Trump visit Pa. as national spotlight shines on the state

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania and its critical elections are back in the national spotlight this week. President Joe Biden spoke in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, he’s coming to Philadelphia on Thursday, and is heading to Pittsburgh for the city’s Labor Day parade Monday. In between, former President Donald Trump is rallying Saturday in Wilkes-Barre with GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and Senate nominee Mehmet Oz.
PennLive.com

Millions of Pa. criminal records are wrongly kept from the public, but there’s no legislative fix coming

There are no immediate plans to revise a provision in Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law that is resulting in the public losing access to troves of records about criminal cases. After PennLive highlighted the problem earlier this year, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland County, who was the prime sponsor of the 2018 law, said she would work to make sure the public had access to all the public records to which they are entitled. That might be done, she said at the time, through education for the clerks of court or a legislative fix.
