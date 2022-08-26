Read full article on original website
Gas prices will be much lower on Labor Day 2022 than they were for the Fourth of July
People traveling for the Labor Day 2022 holiday will pay almost $1 a gallon less for gas than they did for the Fourth of July holiday. Gas prices have declined for 11 weeks straight since topping out at $5 and more a gallon in early June. And, the average price...
Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget
HARRISBURG — Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money. At issue is how much of...
Pa. city among top 10 best cultural destinations for remote workers: study
The ability to work from home has greatly affected the way we travel. But where are remote workers traveling to the most? Well, according to a study, one of their most preferred destinations is right here in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. ghost tour nominated among the best in the U.S.
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
Pa. governor works on pardoning some people with marijuana convictions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The pardon effort will allow anyone who has been convicted...
New courtyard at Pa. Governor’s Residence makes it ‘more of a showplace,’ welcoming to all
A well-kept lawn area now fills the courtyard of the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, replacing the cobblestone driveway that existed for more than half a century. It was among the many changes made to the North Second Street side of the property to make the Pennsylvania’s chief executive’s taxpayer-provided home more visible, more environmentally friendly and importantly, more accessible for people with mobility issues.
Wawa giving free coffee to teachers, administrators all month. How to get yours.
Wawa today launched its “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration that rewards teachers and school administrators will a free cup of coffee every day in September. The offer is good at Wawa stores in Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Every day from Sept....
What is Pa.’s favorite coffee flavor? Study suggests top pick for each state
Opinions vary wildly on how someone might best enjoy their coffee. But even so, the most popular pick for each state in the United States may surprise you. According to Versa Networks, the most searched-for flavors of coffee have been determined for every state in the union, as determined by analyzing the Google Trends from each.
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of NAACP in N.C. over filing failures
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May...
Biden and Trump visit Pa. as national spotlight shines on the state
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania and its critical elections are back in the national spotlight this week. President Joe Biden spoke in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, he’s coming to Philadelphia on Thursday, and is heading to Pittsburgh for the city’s Labor Day parade Monday. In between, former President Donald Trump is rallying Saturday in Wilkes-Barre with GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and Senate nominee Mehmet Oz.
Millions of Pa. criminal records are wrongly kept from the public, but there’s no legislative fix coming
There are no immediate plans to revise a provision in Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law that is resulting in the public losing access to troves of records about criminal cases. After PennLive highlighted the problem earlier this year, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland County, who was the prime sponsor of the 2018 law, said she would work to make sure the public had access to all the public records to which they are entitled. That might be done, she said at the time, through education for the clerks of court or a legislative fix.
Half of Pennsylvania falls under drought watch after a summer with little rain
Residents of 36 Pennsylvania counties are being asked to reduce their water usage as the result of a drought watch, state officials said Wednesday. A number of central Pennsylvania counties are under the watch, including: Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and Berks. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over...
Popular N.J. hotel, indoor water park to reopen under new ownership
A New Jersey hotel and water park that has been closed for over two years will soon reopen. Mt. Laurel’s 14-acre hotel and water park, formerly known as The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort, is reopening under new ownership, according to 42Freeway. The property is located at...
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Rare jellyfish with sting that can cause ‘intense pain’ found at N.J. beach
Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her family Monday when they spotted something unusual in the water — a small, umbrella-shaped, purplish-pink jellyfish speckled with dots. They scooped one up with their bucket and let it swim around in the water before eventually releasing it...
Oz steps up attacks after Fetterman declines to participate in September debates
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s decision to skip a proposed debate next week has unleashed a flurry of increasingly harsh statements from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign. The critical onslaught from Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, led Fetterman’s campaign Wednesday morning to release a video of the...
Here’s what’s likely to decide the Pa. races for U.S. Senate and governor | John Baer
Most statewide elections are won or lost on a combination of three factors: tide of the times, strength of the candidate, campaign quirks. Same for this year’s Pennsylvania Senate and Governor races, which, by the way, with the passing of Labor Day, are about to get more real. So,...
Another Pa. school district is banning the use of cell phones: report
Another Pennsylvania school district has announced that it will not allow students to access their cell phones during the school day. The Washington School District in western Pa. made the change to its policy right before the start of the new school year, according to WPXI. “We not only need...
Democrat Shapiro gains support from more GOP officials in Pa. governor’s race
HARRISBURG — Several more Republican leaders announced Tuesday that they will go against their political party and support Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the November gubernatorial election. Seven former GOP officials — including former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former Allegheny County state Rep. Jim Kelly —...
Pa. school district cancels over $20,000 of student lunch debt
According to the Education Data Initiative, as of October, Pennsylvanians had a total of $14.9 million in student lunch debt. Since the nationwide initiative that provided free school meals expired on June 30, school districts can start collecting on that debt now. But one Bucks County school district has decided...
