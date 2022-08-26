ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial

Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys have been present in court previously for the hearings.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Starke, FL
Starke, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Florida Department#Youth Program#Flyca#The Florida Youth Academy#Athena
cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 20, accused of murder in Ocala man's drug overdose

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was arrested Thursday after a man he allegedly gave fentanyl to last year died of a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lane II, of Ocala, was found dead Oct. 12,...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for hitting Subway employee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sam Kirtan Shinkman, 29, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly hitting an employee of the Subway at 203 NE 39th Avenue. The employee at the store told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Shinkman came into the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school

ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
ALACHUA, FL
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy