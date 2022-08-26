Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Former DCPS teacher who says she was falsely accused calls for more protections for educators
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts teacher Caroline Lee is calling for more protections for teachers after the State Attorney’s Office dropped child abuse charges against her earlier this month. Lee was arrested last year following the accusations by an eighth-grade student that Lee...
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
News4Jax.com
Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial
Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys have been present in court previously for the hearings.
Parent who prompted Mayport Elementary lockdown was mad he could not get both kids into Extended Day
Action News Jax is learning new details of what led up to Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School being placed on lockdown Monday morning after a parent reportedly made threats against the school. The parent was upset because he was trying to get his two children who attend the school into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Teens burglarize, vandalize closed school in Palatka, deputies say
Three teens are facing charges after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they vandalized and burglarized a closed school campus on Sunday. Investigators say the teens caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to a news release from PCSO. >>>...
News4Jax.com
‘It was all taken away’: Former teacher of the year wants apology from DCPS after abuse charge dropped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Duval County teacher of the year said she is devastated and maintains she did nothing wrong after charges of child abuse were dropped by the State Attorney’s Office. “And what was really upsetting to me was, you know, I was guilty until proven...
News4Jax.com
‘Thomas is one of the good ones’; Jax Beach Police officer wins new Hyundai SUV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to a nomination from a citizen he has sworn to serve and protect and nearly 400 votes, a Jacksonville Beach Police Department officer has been named the Hyundai Hometown Hero - First Responder winner. Officer Thomas Harper will receive a 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV for...
First Coast News
Foolio in court asking judge to dismiss case, remove 'costly' ankle monitor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorneys for Jacksonville rapper known as Foolio filed a new motion to dismiss the case against him. The performer, whose given name is Charles Jones, was back in court Wednesday on charges of fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 20, accused of murder in Ocala man's drug overdose
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was arrested Thursday after a man he allegedly gave fentanyl to last year died of a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lane II, of Ocala, was found dead Oct. 12,...
News4Jax.com
‘Better odds playing Russian Roulette’: Project Opioid JAX offers disturbing data about overdoses in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Project Opioid JAX presented disturbing data Wednesday about the opioid crisis in Jacksonville during a news conference on International Overdose Awareness Day that also honored those lost to overdose. Representatives from the group said if we don’t act now, it will only get worse, as they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting Subway employee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sam Kirtan Shinkman, 29, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly hitting an employee of the Subway at 203 NE 39th Avenue. The employee at the store told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Shinkman came into the...
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
News4Jax.com
JSO stumbles upon suspected dog fighting while attempting to execute domestic violence warrant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What began as an attempt to execute a domestic battery warrant quickly turned into an investigation into suspected dog fighting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Jacksonville police said it all began on July 17, when officers showed up at a home on Lantana Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 9/11 first responder battling cancer dropped from WTC health program after insurance provider switch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9/11 first responder battling stage four cancer said he can’t afford medical treatments after losing benefits from the World Trade Center Health Program. The program covers eligible first responders and survivors of the September 11th terror attacks at no cost. Jeffrey Brown helped recover...
dcwitness.org
Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
News4Jax.com
Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
Comments / 3