Man faces charges for leading motorcycle pursuit in Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a failed attempted motorcycle traffic stop turned into a lengthy pursuit. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies attempted to stop a 2019 white Kawasaki ZX1400 near the Harrisburg High School on Willow St. for speeding. The motorcycle sped up instead of pulling over and initiated the pursuit with police. The motorcycle split traffic down the middle of the road, reached speeds over 120 MPH, and continued through Harrisburg, eventually leaving the city limits towards Lake Alvin.
Brookings Police Department warn continued reports of loosened lug nuts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Brookings Police Department, officers say people are continuing to report the lug nuts that secure a car’s wheels have been tampered with. Authorities say the most recent incident happened on Aug. 27, while the vehicle...
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
Police explain the wait to sound alarms with Friday’s double school safety incidents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police explained why officers did not publicly sound alarms on the same day staff spotted the lurking school suspect at two different schools. On Monday, the Sioux Falls School District sent a letter to parents and staff saying staff spotted a...
Sioux Falls breaks building permits record in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, August brought the city to a new record of more than $1.5 billion in building permits. Improvements and expansion to the Sioux Falls water reclamation plant, 4510 N. Sycamore Ave., $170.5 million. Sanford Health’s surgical tower...
Saturday, Sept. 3 is the last day to use your landfill free pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, is the last day the 2022 Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill Pass will be accepted. The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to tarp or secure...
Geothermal leak cancels classes for students in Elkton School District #5-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Elkton School District website, a geothermal link sent students home on Aug. 31, and the continued cleanup canceled class on Thursday. Officials say the football team will still travel to Tyndall on Thursday night for their game against Bon Homme....
Sunny and hot again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across parts of the region this morning. That will burn out of here pretty quickly and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the 90s across most of the region with some upper 90s out west. The wind should stay fairly light through the rest of today. Today is the first day of the South Dakota State Fair, and the weather in Huron should be fantastic for that!
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health broke ground on it’s new Virtual Care Center in Sioux Falls last week. Brad Schipper, Sanford’s President of Virtual Care, joined Dakota News Now to talk about what this means for healthcare in the region.
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland was one of the best kickers in South Dakota as a junior after winning the job as the Blue Dragons PK. The senior is back while also playing soccer as well. Gary, SD native Dani Sievers is loving her decision to do gymnastics at Oklahoma. The Canaries lost again and we had a big upset in HS Volleyball as Roosevelt knocked off #2AA Washington. Harrisburg and Jefferson were victorious on their home floors.
Sioux Falls School District partnering with Avera to offer family forums
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls School District is partnering with Avera to offer a family forum that will benefit both parents and students. These forums will be taking place once each month throughout the school year. Organizers hope to help by addressing different topics such as...
‘Kids Ride Free’ initiative gives youth free access to public transit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced its effort to encourage kids to learn how to use public transportation by offering free rides to those 18 and under. “With the Kids Ride Free initiative, we hope to instill an early interest in kids to...
Local blood banks seeing low supply with upcoming holiday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Labor Day right around the corner, different blood banks are preparing for what they say is one of the highest demand weekends for blood supply. The7th annual All-American Blood Drive is taking place in Sioux Falls this Wednesday and Friday. The blood bank...
Someone You Should Know: Helping people in Nicaragua
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s something good happening on this farm near Flandreau. “My life calling is taking care of poor people a long ways away,” said Craig Severtson. Craig Severtson had that calling fourteen years ago. “Well, I’d been to Nicaragua earlier in my...
Sanford physical therapist offers backpack safety tips now that school is in session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sanford physical therapist offered tips on how to protect your children’s back health as they return to school. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, of the 75 Million students who use backpacks, nearly 42 Million carry backpacks that are too heavy for them.
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
Someone You Should Know: Choosing hope and advocating for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A career woman, loving mother, and strong advocate for suicide prevention, Angela Drake chooses hope. Since the passing of her daughter, Brittany, she has been a crusader for mental health. “With Brittany, we fought a very long battle with mental health. I was...
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
With Labor Day right around the corner, different blood banks are preparing for what they say is one
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school. Cut your hair or find a new school was the ultimatum placed before 14-year-old O’Gorman freshman, Braxton Schafer. His parents are now speaking out, calling the timing of the decision unfair.
Avera Medical Minute: New technology offers lower radiation x-ray option for patients
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cora Donahue experiences pain unlike most children her age. “When I’m playing tag sometimes my back will ache because I’m running so much,” she said. That’s because Cora’s spine has an unnatural curve. “We found out that Cora had scoliosis...
