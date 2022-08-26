SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across parts of the region this morning. That will burn out of here pretty quickly and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the 90s across most of the region with some upper 90s out west. The wind should stay fairly light through the rest of today. Today is the first day of the South Dakota State Fair, and the weather in Huron should be fantastic for that!

