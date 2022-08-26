Fastest Finger First: release date, rules, host and all we know about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? spin-off

Fastest Finger First is ITV’s prime time spin-off from the hugely successful game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Based on the section of the original show that selects who gets the chance to play for one million pounds, the extended format will see wannabe millionaires competing against each other over several rounds for the chance to face host Jeremy Clarkson in the hot seat on the sister show.

TV presenter Anita Rani will be making her debut in the quiz show world by hosting this exciting new spin-off.

Here's everything we know about Fastest Finger First...

When will Fastest Finger First be on?

Fastest Finger First airs on Monday, August 29 on ITV at 4.30pm, with episodes airing every afternoon that week.

What are the rules of Fastest Finger First?

The game works that 5 contestants play against each other to take it in turns to work their way up the question ladder. At the end of the round, the two players with the highest score will go head-to-head in a Fastest Finger First duel.

By the end of each episode, whoever is in the seat when the klaxon sounds has won a fast-tracked place to compete on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? , skipping the usual Fastest Fingers First round that opens the show.

The five winners of Fastest Finger First will then bag themselves a seat opposite Jeremy Clarkson in the new season of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? , which will air later this year.

Who is the presenter of Fastest Finger First?

Self-confessed quiz show fanatic and Countryfile host Anita Rani will be taking on her first quiz show hosting job with Fastest Finger First.

With an array of hugely popular shows under her belt, we caught up with the radio and TV star to find out more...

Anita Rani will now add a quiz show onto her hefty CV of presenting jobs. (Image credit: Stellify Media)

Anita, are you a quiz show fan?

"I'm a quiz obsessive! We are a proper telly family who sit and watch TV together, and when they brought Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back with Jeremy Clarkson, I just couldn't wait! And then that ITV drama [about ‘coughing major’ Charles Ingram’s cheating scandal] was so good!"

Have you ever applied to appear on a quiz show?

"I haven’t, but my dad has — I think it was Tipping Point . However, I have appeared on The Chase , which was incredible because I love it so much!"

Have Chris Tarrant or Jeremy Clarkson given you any pointers?

"I'm going to go my own way. I've stepped into an arena that I'm really excited about being in, and I just need to bring my own vibe."

What’s your style as host of the show?

"That's what each quiz show host decides, I suppose, based on their own personality, Anne Robinson was iconic on The Weakest Link with the wink, the black outfits and being scary! But I'm not scary."

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below where Anita explains the rules of the quiz show which has a life-changing prize...

