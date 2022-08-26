Read full article on original website
Gaston wreck claims life
GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
Rev. Richard A. Rice
AHOSKIE – Reverend Richard Albert Rice, age 84, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Accordius Health at Creekside Care of Ahoskie, NC. Reverend Rice was born on August 3, 1938 to the late Clifford and Ruth Cauffman Rice in Philadelphia, PA. He was dedicated to sharing the gospel with everyone. Rev. Rice retired from the First Presbyterian Church of Ahoskie and from being the Chaplain at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was a beloved pastor of this community and will be deeply missed by those that knew him.
Murfreesboro tackles drainage issues
MURFREESBORO – There are areas within Murfreesboro with stormwater drainage issues. The Town Council took action at their regular meeting here on Aug. 24 to address those problems. In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution stating their intention to apply for grant and/or loan assistance from the...
Inez H. Bracy
HILLSBOROUGH – Inez Harrell Bracy, age 96, formerly of Ahoskie, NC, passed away on August 29, 2022 at TerraBella Senior Living Home in Hillsborough, NC. Inez was born on February 4, 1926 to Joseph Cephus and Vivian Rawls Harrell in Hertford County, NC. She married the love of her life, Odie Lawrence Bracy, Jr. in 1946. Inez was a devoted mother to her four children and served her community alongside her husband in the restaurant business (Tomahawk Restaurant, Arrow Drive Inn, Bracy’s Carolina Cooking) in Ahoskie from the early 1950s until 1986.
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
‘Tis the season…for chills, thrills, and spills
History came mighty close to repeating itself last week. To prove just how long I’ve covered the sport of high school football, in 1993 I witnessed history when Tarboro and Hertford County locked horns in what was then the longest game in the history of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
