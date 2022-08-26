AHOSKIE – Reverend Richard Albert Rice, age 84, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Accordius Health at Creekside Care of Ahoskie, NC. Reverend Rice was born on August 3, 1938 to the late Clifford and Ruth Cauffman Rice in Philadelphia, PA. He was dedicated to sharing the gospel with everyone. Rev. Rice retired from the First Presbyterian Church of Ahoskie and from being the Chaplain at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was a beloved pastor of this community and will be deeply missed by those that knew him.

