Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
IGN
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Announced, Reveal Next Week
Update 9:05am: Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter (below), Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week. A new image of the game was also revealed, showing presumably the protagonist (rumoured...
IGN
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for September 2022 Announced
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 are Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on September 6. Need for Speed Heat is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Call of Duty Will Become Part of Xbox Game Pass, But Launch on PlayStation on the Same Day
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty - along with the likes of Diablo and Overwatch - is eventually coming to Game Pass but it'll still be released on PlayStation on the same day. Announced in a Microsoft blog post, Spencer confirmed that Activision Blizzard's library of...
IGN
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
IGN
Facebook's Gaming App Is Being Shut Down
Facebook's video game livestreaming app, Facebook Gaming, is being shut down after just two years on the market and will no longer work as of October 28, 2022. Popular Twitch streamer Gothalion shared a screenshot of a new message that has appeared on the app sharing the shutdown news and warning users to download any search data while they still can.
IGN
Konami is About to Announce an Unknown Game in a 'World-Loved' Series
Konami is about to unveil an unknown game in a "world-loved" franchise at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which takes place from September 15 to 18. As reported by Gematsu, Konami's schedule for the show doesn't say much about the game itself, only adding that voice actor Yuki Kaji will take to the stage to announce it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
How To Get Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite?
Fortnite Challenges are the best way to gain some XP in the game, XP is required to progress in the Battle Pass so that players can unlock more cosmetic rewards in the season. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been filled up with a series of quests and challenges that players can complete to secure a bunch of XP. One of the quests that players are having troubling with is acquiring the Gen Hoshino Coin in Fortnite.
IGN
Quests Guide
Quests are the missions you can select in Escape from Tarkov. These will give you different kinds of rewards like money, reputation points, weapons, valuable items, and more. While their objectives might seem clear, there is a couple of details that you should know about these tasks. This guide will...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Grafaiai Trailer
Here's your look at the new Paldea region Pokémon, Grafaiai, in this latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Meet this poison/normal type Pokémon when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Gryffindor Common Room Trailer
This latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy showcases the Gryffindor common room. Take a tour of this location ahead of the open-world, action RPG's launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a...
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Recenzija
Na samom kraju PlayStation generacije na koju je Sony najmanje ponosan, posle dosta klimavog starta i tada opasne Xbox konkurencije, nespretni PlayStation 3 uspeo je nekako da stane na noge pa čak i da ima sjajnu poslednju godinu. Te 2013. pored God of War Ascension, Gran Turismo 6 i Beyond Two Souls, stigao je i Naughty Dog-ov skroz novi projekat The Last of Us. Kako je moj stari debeli PlayStation 3 iz 2007. već odavno bio YLOD-om poslat na onaj svet, sećam se da sam nabavio jeftini SuperSlim model da bi ispratio i tu poslednju godinu jakih ekskluziva pre dolaska PlayStationa 4. Iako se meni incijalno tada i nije nešto posebno dopao, prvi The Last of Us ostvario je neverovatan uspeh kako kod kritičara tako i kod publike.
IGN
Trading Guide
Trading is an essential mechanic in Escape from Tarkov. This will allow you to exchange items for better ones, for money, or just purchase that piece of equipment you need. You will be trading with others as soon as possible to have good savings and be able to acquire better equipment.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review
Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
IGN
Stellaris: Toxoids - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Stellaris' upcoming Toxoids DLC, available on September 20, 2022. The Toxoids species pack features new origins, new civics, and more.
IGN
AMD's Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Feature Integrated RDNA 2 Graphics and DDR5 RAM Support
AMD has unveiled its long-awaited Ryzen 7000 series of processors, which will be released on September 27. Initially teased by AMD back in January during the company's CES 2022 keynote. The new chips also have integrated RDNA 2 graphics, the same graphical architecture found in the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, the Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
IGN
Crusader Kings 3: Friends and Foes - Announcement Trailer
Crusader Kings III's new event pack, Friends & Foes, is coming soon. Check out the trailer for the reveal of this upcoming DLC, featuring over 100 new player-driven events, new ways to make friends, deal with enemies, and more. Rulers are only as strong as the people around them. Lift...
Comments / 0