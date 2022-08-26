ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will co-host a gun buyback event in September. The buyback program is part of SAFE’s and the GRPD’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime in the city, funded through a $40,000 contribution from the SAFE Task Force, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 30 new release from the city of Grand Rapids.
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Judge weighs dismissal of racial discrimination cases against Grand Rapids police

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge heard arguments Wednesday morning on Grand Rapids’ request to throw out the racial discrimination cases against the city’s police department. The arguments during the Wednesday, Aug. 31 hearing didn’t touch on the merits of the claims against the Grand Rapids Police Department, that officers allegedly racially discriminated against Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
