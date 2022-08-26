Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMU at a crossroads: It’s tough times for colleges but Western Michigan leaders say they have a plan
KALAMAZOO, MI — It’s been a difficult few years at Western Michigan University. The pandemic exacerbated enrollment declines, with WMU’s headcount dropping below 20,000 for the first time in decades.
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
JungleBird set to become Kalamazoo’s newest downtown dining destination
KALAMAZOO, MI — The JungleBird is landing. The newest addition to Kalamazoo’s downtown restaurant scene announced Thursday that it will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the ground floor of the Exchange Building, 155 W. Michigan Ave. A vision of Michigan restauranteur...
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
Novelist Nora Roberts’ large donation part of $250K for library defunded in LGBTQ book controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A fundraiser for an embattled West Michigan library that was defunded amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials has met its goal thanks in part to a substantial donation from bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts. The GoFundMe campaign for Patmos Library in Jamestown Township has met...
Spectrum Health lifts some COVID visitor restrictions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is revisiting its visitor policies in its hospitals and outpatient locations. Effective last week, visitors ages 15 and younger are permitted to visit adult and pediatric patients. With the new change, visiting minors are required to be accompanied by an adult...
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
Slain Grand Rapids area mother of five ‘adored her kids,’ aunt says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When Mollie Schmidt’s father came to her Grand Rapids area home more than a week ago for a visit, she wasn’t there. But he found a note on her desk. It showed a hand drawn heart and smiley face, reminding Schmidt of her daughter’s upcoming first day of kindergarten. She planned to celebrate the day with her.
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Grand Rapids police, SAFE Task Force hosting gun buyback event in September
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will co-host a gun buyback event in September. The buyback program is part of SAFE’s and the GRPD’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime in the city, funded through a $40,000 contribution from the SAFE Task Force, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 30 new release from the city of Grand Rapids.
‘Narrow’ homes planned to jumpstart stalled Norton Shores development
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A stalled neighborhood development in Norton Shores will have a new owner and home sites that are half the size than originally planned. The Atwater Springs neighborhood is being purchased by the WheelFish Group, which says “narrow” homes are needed to combat rising construction costs.
‘Everyone feels welcome,’ at GRNoir Wine & Jazz diverse downtown Grand Rapids venue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - In the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, is a venue where people of all races, ages and lifestyles are coming to enjoy a variety of wine, food and live jazz. The owners of GRNoir Wine & Jazz, Shatawn and Nadia Brigham, said they were very intentional about creating a diverse space when they opened in December 2020.
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
Judge weighs dismissal of racial discrimination cases against Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge heard arguments Wednesday morning on Grand Rapids’ request to throw out the racial discrimination cases against the city’s police department. The arguments during the Wednesday, Aug. 31 hearing didn’t touch on the merits of the claims against the Grand Rapids Police Department, that officers allegedly racially discriminated against Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
Grand Rapids resident, 71, killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in electric wheelchair
WALKER, MI -- A 71-year-old Grand Rapids resident has died after attempting to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday morning. The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle. Walker police officials say the fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1 on Lake Michigan Drive near...
Meijer Gardens chrysanthemums exhibition celebrates the unexpected colors of autumn
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The annual fall horticulture exhibition is returning to Grand Rapids this fall, with expansive displays of chrysanthemums, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. The ‘Chrysanthemums & More” exhibition is slated to open on Friday, Sept. 16 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 East Beltline Ave....
Oceana County woman wins $1.18M: ‘I still can’t believe this is happening!’
LANSING, MI -- An Oceana County woman is thrilled to have won a $1.18 million Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot, even if she doesn’t have any specific ideas for the money just yet. “I don’t have any special plans for the money as of now besides living worry free,”...
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kent County bank
ROCKFORD, MI -- A 27-year-old Cadillac man has been arraigned on a charge of bank robbery for allegedly holding up a Fifth Third bank branch near Rockford. Bryan Greenwood was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 30 and a judge set a $500,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies said the robbery happened just...
Riding the bus in Muskegon just got a lot easier with live tracking
MUSKEGON, MI – The ease of taking public transit in Muskegon has accelerated considerably with a new passenger service that allows for tracking of buses on cell phones. The Muskegon Area Transit System has implemented its new cell phone app and upgraded website with maps and real-time information on bus locations.
