ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Driver alert: Broward Boulevard rail crossing to shut for repairs

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxmLZ_0hWwOjq100
Railroad workers perform repairs at the Broward Boulevard rail crossing in downtown Fort Lauderdale. A new round of work is scheduled to start Saturday and last through Wednesday, as the Florida East Coast Railway fixes defective rails and crack roadway surfaces. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

No time is a good time to shut down the busy Broward Boulevard railroad crossing in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

But starting Saturday, the barriers will go up at the crossing as the Florida East Coast Railway starts repairs on defective rails and cracked road surfaces just south of the Brightline station.

The crossing “will be fully closed” just west of Andrews Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Fort Lauderdale announced Friday.

At least the closure won’t occur over the Labor Day weekend. In April 2021, the city blasted the state and railroad for scheduling a shutdown for repairs in the middle of spring break, one of the most heavily trafficked times of the year. After an outcry from Mayor Dean Trantalis, the repair work was deferred.

But now, repairs are going forward and motorists should be prepared to take the following detours as outlined by the city.

Traffic headed westbound on Broward Boulevard will be directed to:

  • Turn right (north) on Andrews Avenue
  • Turn left (west) at Northwest Fourth Street to cross the tracks.
  • Turn left (south) at Northwest Seventh Avenue/Avenue of Arts to return to Broward Boulevard

Traffic headed eastbound on Broward will be directed to:

  • Turn right (south) on Southwest Seventh Avenue/Avenue of Arts
  • Turn left (east) at Southwest Sixth Street to cross the tracks.
  • Turn left (north) at Andrews Avenue to return to Broward Boulevard.

The city also said commuters may use Davie Boulevard as an alternate detour route and “carpooling is recommended, if possible.”

The city is directing questions to Guillermo Prego, project manager for CONSOR Engineers at 954-501-4379 or gprego@consoreng.com .

Brightline Signal Testing

While drivers are navigating alternate routes for the Broward Boulevard crossing, Brightline, the inter-city rail service, will be upgrading track and signal systems at crossings in Dania and Hollywood, the railroad said in a statement Friday.

The work, which is expected to result in delays at the crossings, is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. Sunday, , ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Brightline said workers bearing flags will be present at 14 crossings to assist motorists as they face additional wait times.

In addition, engineers aboard both Brightline trains and Florida East Coast freight trains will be sounding their horns, even in quiet zones.

“This is in adherence to the federal regulation that states train horns must be sounded if workers are present or work is occurring in or near the right of way,” Brightline said in its statement.

“Brightline is reminding the public, pedestrians, motorists and cyclists to make safe choices around trains and crossings, obey all traffic laws around crossings, never stop on the tracks and don’t drive around crossing gates,” the railroad said.

The crossings affected by the testing are in the following locations:

Dania:

  • Griffin Road.
  • Old Griffin Road. (SR 818)
  • Northwest First Street.
  • Dania Beach Boulevard.
  • Stirling Road. (SR 848)
  • Dixie Highway. (SR 176)

Hollywood:

  • Sheridan Street (SR 822)
  • Taft Street.
  • Garfield Street.
  • Johnson Street.
  • Fillmore Street.
  • Tyler Street.
  • Hollywood Boulevard (SR 820).
  • Harrison Street.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood’s Sheridan bridge closure extended into October

Hollywood residents and visitors will have to wait until mid-October for the reopening of the Sheridan Street drawbridge, which has been closed all summer for renovations. The span over the Intracoastal Waterway, which has been closed to all traffic since mid-June, will remain inaccessible through Oct. 15, the Florida Department of Transportation announced. The department cited supply chain ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Find new Pakistani, Indian & Asian eateries in South Florida, plus Henry’s Sandwich Station moves to Sistrunk Marketplace

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Teriyaki Madness, Oakland Park This Asian franchise has locations in 34 states, plus in Canada and Mexico. With South Florida outposts in Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history

The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Traffic
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Dania Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Hollywood Boulevard#Inter City Rail#Labor Day Weekend#Rails#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kroger introduces new grocery delivery service to South Florida, The Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Creek

Question: How can a giant supermarket chain expand into Florida with no actual supermarkets? Answer: When you are Kroger, the nation’s second-largest grocer, and you can build a next-day delivery service operating out of three regional spoke facilities and a customer fulfillment center in Central Florida. Though it launched its South Florida service in Miami in May, Kroger Delivery has been ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Labor Day weekend things to do: A new wine bar(k) on Clematis, a hidden happy hour, a new giraffe, Gators watch parties

This is the three-day weekend when, theoretically, we have more time to lay down the tools of labor (yes, the phone) and look around to appreciate life in this dynamic part of the country. So much has happened while you were texting. BRK Republic Tap House & Dog Park in West Palm Beach, which still feels new, is opening a dog-friendly wine bar. There’s a newborn giraffe at Zoo Miami — take the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man robs woman walking into Broward grocery store with her children

A woman walking into a grocery store with her three children was robbed by a man who tried to grab her bag and rip off her necklace. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect by releasing video of the attack about 4:15 on Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video shows the suspect entering a parking ...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Ridiculous’: At last minute, more delay in plan to build 1,000 homes in West Boca

A Palm Beach County commissioner on Wednesday called it “ridiculous” to give developer GL Homes many more months of wiggle room on a controversial, lucrative plan to build 1,000 new luxury homes in West Boca. David Kerner was among the three commissioners who voted against postponing a vote on the plan, but they still were outvoted. GL Homes, the developer behind the proposal, emailed the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County commissioners to revisit controversial land swap

Staff members say it’s a bad deal. A separate planning board also thinks it’s a bad deal. But Palm Beach County commissioners will have the final say on whether to approve a controversial land swap that would pave the way for 1,000 new luxury homes on West Boca farmland in the Agricultural Reserve, a 21,000-acre farming region in western Palm Beach County. After narrowly giving preliminary ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy