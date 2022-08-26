Driver alert: Broward Boulevard rail crossing to shut for repairs

Railroad workers perform repairs at the Broward Boulevard rail crossing in downtown Fort Lauderdale. A new round of work is scheduled to start Saturday and last through Wednesday, as the Florida East Coast Railway fixes defective rails and crack roadway surfaces. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

No time is a good time to shut down the busy Broward Boulevard railroad crossing in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

But starting Saturday, the barriers will go up at the crossing as the Florida East Coast Railway starts repairs on defective rails and cracked road surfaces just south of the Brightline station.

The crossing “will be fully closed” just west of Andrews Avenue, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Fort Lauderdale announced Friday.

At least the closure won’t occur over the Labor Day weekend. In April 2021, the city blasted the state and railroad for scheduling a shutdown for repairs in the middle of spring break, one of the most heavily trafficked times of the year. After an outcry from Mayor Dean Trantalis, the repair work was deferred.

But now, repairs are going forward and motorists should be prepared to take the following detours as outlined by the city.

Traffic headed westbound on Broward Boulevard will be directed to:

Turn right (north) on Andrews Avenue

Turn left (west) at Northwest Fourth Street to cross the tracks.

Turn left (south) at Northwest Seventh Avenue/Avenue of Arts to return to Broward Boulevard

Traffic headed eastbound on Broward will be directed to:

Turn right (south) on Southwest Seventh Avenue/Avenue of Arts

Turn left (east) at Southwest Sixth Street to cross the tracks.

Turn left (north) at Andrews Avenue to return to Broward Boulevard.

The city also said commuters may use Davie Boulevard as an alternate detour route and “carpooling is recommended, if possible.”

The city is directing questions to Guillermo Prego, project manager for CONSOR Engineers at 954-501-4379 or gprego@consoreng.com .

Brightline Signal Testing

While drivers are navigating alternate routes for the Broward Boulevard crossing, Brightline, the inter-city rail service, will be upgrading track and signal systems at crossings in Dania and Hollywood, the railroad said in a statement Friday.

The work, which is expected to result in delays at the crossings, is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. Sunday, , ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Brightline said workers bearing flags will be present at 14 crossings to assist motorists as they face additional wait times.

In addition, engineers aboard both Brightline trains and Florida East Coast freight trains will be sounding their horns, even in quiet zones.

“This is in adherence to the federal regulation that states train horns must be sounded if workers are present or work is occurring in or near the right of way,” Brightline said in its statement.

“Brightline is reminding the public, pedestrians, motorists and cyclists to make safe choices around trains and crossings, obey all traffic laws around crossings, never stop on the tracks and don’t drive around crossing gates,” the railroad said.

The crossings affected by the testing are in the following locations:

Dania:

Griffin Road.

Old Griffin Road. (SR 818)

Northwest First Street.

Dania Beach Boulevard.

Stirling Road. (SR 848)

Dixie Highway. (SR 176)

Hollywood:

Sheridan Street (SR 822)

Taft Street.

Garfield Street.

Johnson Street.

Fillmore Street.

Tyler Street.

Hollywood Boulevard (SR 820).

Harrison Street.