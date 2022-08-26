ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged with grand theft

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy faces charges of grand theft after police said he kept about $1,600 during an “undercover integrity check operation.”

Deputy Michael Spencer, 49, has been employed with the Broward Sheriff’s Office since December 2001. He was suspended without pay after his arrest Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Spencer was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit about 1 a.m. Friday during his shift at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after he kept $1,664 in cash that was supposedly in a purse lost by a tourist.

Deputies said Spencer admitted spending about $200 of the cash on clothing for himself and his fiance. The remaining $1,476 was found in his patrol car and deputies said Spencer admitted he had no intention of turning over the cash.

“Public safety is an honorable profession and requires people to serve with the highest ethical standards,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “We will continue to police ourselves, hold employees accountable for their actions and arrest them when they engage in illegal activity.”

The undercover operation was initiated by “undisclosed information,” deputies said, and assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms [ATF].

Wednesday evening the undercover operative gave a brown purse to Spencer while he was on duty, in uniform, and in his patrol car.

Deputies said the purse contained the cash as well as several decoy items to give the appearance it belonged to a traveler.

Detectives said Spencer didn’t attempt to turn in the purse or its contents during the next four hours, the duration of his shift. Rather, he discarded the purse and kept the cash.

Spencer also didn’t attempt to turn in the purse or its contents the following day during his work shift.

Spencer is charged with grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon, and taken to the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

