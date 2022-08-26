Effective: 2022-09-01 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY Moderate to severe drought conditions have led to very dry soil moistures and ground fuels. The combination of westerly winds gusting to 20 mph, along with low RH values, will create an enhanced risk for fire spread through this afternoon. Any fire that ignites will have the potential to rapidly spread in these conditions.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO