Work starting on East Stroudsburg University student facility
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Construction is officially underway at East Stroudsburg University, clearing the grounds for a new University Center. Interim President Kenneth Long says as the university has grown, along with the needs of its students, the upgrade is long overdue. "That building was built at that time...
Back-to-school clinic held in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some kids are already back in the classroom, but students in Scranton are preparing to head back next week. A back-to-school clinic was held at Isaac Tripp Elementary. At the clinic, children could get a fresh haircut, so they look and feel their best before the...
Newswatch 16
French fries for Team Allied
SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting Friday, the golden arches at 17 McDonald's locations in our area will mean more than just a place to get a meal. "We are selling large french fries, and a portion of those, the proceeds will actually go towards Allied Services and the cause," said department manager Hope Latlip.
Opening day of Wyoming County Fair
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
New Art Education Center in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Walk In Art Center hosted a grand opening Tuesday for its new Art Education Center. The spot in Schuylkill Haven offers individual creative studios for artists to develop and exhibit their work. Those creatively inclined can also attend classes and workshops for all skill...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Armed guards protecting many schools in our area this year
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No phones, no fights, no bullying, and most importantly, no one entering the school who shouldn't be there — that's the goal this school year in the Hanover Area School District. "There's not going to be a building in this district that does not...
Move-in day at the University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The class of 2026 has more than a thousand students which is one of largest in the school's history. Many of those students will be living on campus and hundreds of volunteer movers helped with getting them settled in the dorms. Many were excited that this...
Excitement builds for La Festa in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The tents and banners are up for La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton. Vendors spent the day moving equipment and setting up. Each year, they prepare for thousands of people who come to taste the samplings of more than 50 restaurants and businesses. "We...
Some planned nursing home strikes called off
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
Getting back to school without enough bus drivers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
Children's career fair held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids in Scranton got a chance to learn more about possible careers on Saturday. The Outreach Center for Community Resources held a children's career fair to help kids get interested in their futures. The fair on North 7th Avenue hosted firefighters, police officers, nurses, and others...
Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack. "I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."
Stroudsburg High School introduces 'SmartPass'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The halls inside Stroudsburg High School are quiet for now, but in a matter of days, they'll once again be filled with students starting the first day of school, and this year students can do away with their paper hall pass. The high school is using...
New playground equipment at TLC Park in Pocono Township
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Laughter and children running around again fill the playground at TLC Park in the Tannersville area of Pocono Township. After weeks of being closed for renovations to playground equipment, the park is back open. Kristen Weber and her son Richard visit the park every day. They...
Thousands of dollars to help veterans center
SCRANTON, Pa. — A veterans center in Scranton got quite the boost Monday. The Fraternal Order of Police presented a check to the Gino Merli Veterans Center for $32,500. All that money was raised at the first-ever Heroes Helping Heroes Golf Tournament, which was held in June at Mount Airy Casino.
Karen Klassner Stepping Down After 50 Years Of Coaching The Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey Team
LEHMAN, Pa. — 2022 will mark the end of a 50 year coaching career with the Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey team for Karen Klassner. "You know having coached for 50 years it is going to be bittersweet I think. Excited about the season. We have a really good team. I just hope some of the things that go on with me retiring doesn't interfere with the team," said Karen.
Residents react to POTUS visit
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests. The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures...
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
