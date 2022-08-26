Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati city manager designate looks forward to new opportunity
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati will soon have a new city manager and the new person filling this role will be the youngest woman to do it. Cincinnati’s current Assistant City Manager, Sheryl Long, is expected to be the city’s newest city manager. “Just seeing the...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second weekend of parties
Those living in the CUF neighborhood want some people to be held accountable after a second weekend of parties turned into property damage, disorderly conduct and trash lining their streets.
spectrumnews1.com
End of an era: Longtime Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney retires
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After nearly 20 years with the Colerain Township Police Department, Chief Mark C. Denney has retired. His last call took place Wednesday at noon outside the department’s police station. What You Need To Know. Mark Denney served as Colerain Township's chief of police since...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
spectrumnews1.com
Families build free Down syndrome enrichment center in Cincinnati
LOVELAND, Ohio — After years of driving two to three hours to find a place where her daughter could thrive, Amy Pennington and her team of board members are proud to announce they’ve built that space in their own backyard. The Greater Cincinnati area is opening its first...
spectrumnews1.com
Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing
CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
thegnarlygnome.com
They Open, They Close, It’s Progress.
I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t hurt when a local brewery closes their doors. In fact, sometimes it’s extremely painful for a person who falls in love with a space, it’s beer, the personality, and the people who make it all come together. You’ve likely been there as a drinker in this city. We’ve lost some breweries that had some incredibly loyal fans.
City, community leaders react to firing of officer who used racial slur on duty
Cincinnati police officer Rose Valentino has been fired after her body cam captured her saying a racial slur while on duty and in uniform.
WLWT 5
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
Cincinnati Football: TV coverage, commentators, where to watch Week 1
Following a competitive fall camp, the Cincinnati Bearcats are all set for the season-opening matchup against Arkansas on Saturday. Both programs are ranked in the preseason top-25 so it was an obvious choice for ESPN to broadcast the game. Cincinnati and Arkansas are scheduled to matchup at 3:30 PM at...
Fox 19
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Cincinnati: Police Officer Fired After Racial Slurs
