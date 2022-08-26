CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1 rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year on Friday, Sept. 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on Sept. 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO