Baton Rouge, LA

Beto O’Rourke agrees to Nexstar-hosted debate with Greg Abbott

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beto O’Rourke announced on Thursday that he accepted an invitation to a televised debate with Governor Greg Abbott hosted by the Nexstar Media Group. The news comes nearly a month after Abbott accepted an invitation to the debate. The debate is scheduled for Sept....
TEXAS STATE
By the numbers: Arkansas student borrowers owe $13.2 billion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is a range of reactions, both for and against, to the announcement of forgiveness on student loans made Aug 24 by President Biden. Arkansas voices, of course, were among the responses, but then Arkansas student borrowers will be among those affected. The Education Data...
ARKANSAS STATE
Man hospitalized after attacked by 5 loose pit bulls near Sunset

UPDATE, 2:17 p.m.: St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed the victim was attacked by five pit bulls at around 9:30 a.m. this morning while walking down Dynasty Lane in a rural area west of Sunset. Bellard has also confirmed that all five dogs have now been confiscated. The victim...
SUNSET, LA
Heat relief as rain is likely through Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a mostly dry and hot day yesterday, there will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms for the remainder of the week with on and off rainfall expected through at least the middle of next week. We will begin the day with dry weather, but...
TEXAS STATE

