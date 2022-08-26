ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Cardi B be the next great celebrity WWE wrestler?

By Nick Tylwalk
 6 days ago

Between Logan Paul (who may not count soon since he signed a WWE contract and may be around on a semi-regular basis), Pat McAfee and Bad Bunny, we’re living in something of a golden age for celebrities who come into WWE and make a great impression with their in-ring work.

All three men have demonstrated the proper mind set for pro wrestling and gone way beyond expectations for newcomers in matches over the past two years. That raises just one question: Where are the women?

There haven’t been any female celebrities in WWE programming during that same period of time, even though there have to be some who could come in and perform at the same level. It’s just a question of who.

Alexa Bliss has an idea. In a recent interview with Verge , she name dropped one of the biggest names in music today.

“I feel like they have to have a big personality,” Bliss said when asked for a celebrity who would make a good friend or foe. “We’ve already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar.”

Cardi certainly has the big personality checked off. She also knows her wrestling, starting her verse on her current single, “Hot S–t,” by saying:

Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, Superfly s–t

She’s even gotten into it on social media with WWE wrestlers in the past, exchanging words with Lacey Evans early last year. And if Cardi B wants to make the jump, Tamina has already offered to train her .

Insider thinks the only negative for Cardi is that “she’s not from an athletic background,” but neither was Bad Bunny, and he showed off a lot more savvy between the ropes than anyone would have ever dreamed. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

So Cardi B sounds great to us, and if not her, then WWE needs to get another big name female celebrity in to mix it up in the women’s division. It would be a shame if WrestleMania 39 rolled around, in Hollywood of all places, and we still didn’t have one.

stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Married

It looks like love is in the air for a WWE Hall of Famer as TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella recently married her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony in Paris. According to the report the wedding took place in front of a small group of friends and family.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
WWE
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Reacts To Raquel Rodriguez And Aliyah's WWE Women's Tag Title Win

In the main event of the latest "WWE Raw," new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez earning the titles by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals of the tag team tournament. The result caught some fans off-guard, but WWE's head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, took to Twitter to praise the new champions.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: Malakai Black Requests AEW Release

This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Xero News, AEW superstar Malakai Black has asked for and been granted his release from the company. The report, which is unconfirmed at this time, also mentions that 3 other superstars have...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

