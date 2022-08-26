Could Cardi B be the next great celebrity WWE wrestler?

Between Logan Paul (who may not count soon since he signed a WWE contract and may be around on a semi-regular basis), Pat McAfee and Bad Bunny, we’re living in something of a golden age for celebrities who come into WWE and make a great impression with their in-ring work.

All three men have demonstrated the proper mind set for pro wrestling and gone way beyond expectations for newcomers in matches over the past two years. That raises just one question: Where are the women?

There haven’t been any female celebrities in WWE programming during that same period of time, even though there have to be some who could come in and perform at the same level. It’s just a question of who.

Alexa Bliss has an idea. In a recent interview with Verge , she name dropped one of the biggest names in music today.

“I feel like they have to have a big personality,” Bliss said when asked for a celebrity who would make a good friend or foe. “We’ve already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar.”

Cardi certainly has the big personality checked off. She also knows her wrestling, starting her verse on her current single, “Hot S–t,” by saying:

Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, Superfly s–t

She’s even gotten into it on social media with WWE wrestlers in the past, exchanging words with Lacey Evans early last year. And if Cardi B wants to make the jump, Tamina has already offered to train her .

Insider thinks the only negative for Cardi is that “she’s not from an athletic background,” but neither was Bad Bunny, and he showed off a lot more savvy between the ropes than anyone would have ever dreamed. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

So Cardi B sounds great to us, and if not her, then WWE needs to get another big name female celebrity in to mix it up in the women’s division. It would be a shame if WrestleMania 39 rolled around, in Hollywood of all places, and we still didn’t have one.