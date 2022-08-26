Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc
Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
seehafernews.com
Semi-Regional Farm Recalls Bacon Product
A semi-regional farm has issued a recall of one of their bacon products. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel has issued a voluntary recall on their 1-pound package of smoked bacon. This has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning...
seehafernews.com
Weier Wealth Management Announces Expansion into Manitowoc
A local financial advisor has announced an expansion. Jason Weier of Weier Wealth Management was on WOMT’s Just the Facts Show with John Foster where he revealed “Weier Wealth Management now has a Manitowoc Office. We are actually located right here in the Seehafer Broadcasting Studios.”. As for...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals Labor Day Changes to Garbage Pickup Schedule
With Monday being Labor Day, some changes to garbage and recycling pickup have been announced in Sheboygan. The city’s Department of Public Works has revealed that there will be no collection taking place on Monday and that the Recycling Center on New Jersey Avenue will not be open. As...
seehafernews.com
UnitedOne Credit Union Warns of a Scam Involving Its Customers
Another scam has hit the area, this one affecting customers of UnitedOne Credit Union. According to an email sent out to the local banking institution’s customers, someone is calling and texting people while spoofing a Manitowoc phone number. The person claims to be with UnitedOne, and they say your...
seehafernews.com
Progress is Being Made on Several Two Rivers Economic Development Projects
The business landscape in Two Rivers is looking very good according to City Manager Greg Buckley. There are two new businesses being worked on right now, while an old business is getting a facelift. One of those new businesses is Cool City Brewing, which is bringing the craft brewing industry...
wearegreenbay.com
Bartow Builders in Manitowoc offers custom remodel, design, or new home build
(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area
(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Applicants for First-Ever Advisory Council
NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is seeking members of the public to serve on the first-ever advisory council for Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Late last year, Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and other state and local dignitaries gathered on top of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum...
WNCY
Highway 29 Interchange Project Aims To Improve Safety
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed...
seehafernews.com
2022 Manitowoc County Fair Saw Record Attendance
Attendance for the just-completed Manitowoc County Fair was record-setting. Jennell Shelton, Facility Manager for County Expo, tells Seehafer News, “We are looking at over 50,000 people that attended, which is a record number for us. We had the largest attendance on Friday and Saturday with over 12,000 and more than 14,000, respectively.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote...
seehafernews.com
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Announces Dates for 16th Annual Pig to Pig Walk
The dates for the 16th annual Pig to Pig walk have been announced. Participants in the annual fundraiser will walk the 6-mile trek along Lake Michigan between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly stores to raise money for Lakeshore CAP. The walk will start at the Manitowoc...
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
seehafernews.com
Over $1 Million Coming to Manitowoc County Schools from ARPA Funds
Governor Tony Evers recently announced that school districts around the state would be getting a portion of $75 million in ARPA funds, and over $1 million of that is coming to Manitowoc County. These funds are a part of the Get Kids Ahead initiative and are determined based on the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Bridge Replacement To Begin Today in the Town of Meeme
Highway Commissioner Greg Grotegut has announced that the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme is closed effective today for about 2-months. Grotegut explains that construction crews will be doing a bridge replacement and the closure is expected to last until the beginning of November. The commissioner...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
