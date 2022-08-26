Read full article on original website
WBOY
New faces, same game: the Backyard Brawl finally returns Thursday
Time may heal all wounds, but it sure doesn't cool down any animosity. The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 11-year hiatus comes to an end when West Virginia takes the 74.5-mile trip to Acrisure Stadium to face their most heated rival, the 17th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. The rivalry resumes the Mountaineers’ oldest continuous series, dating back to 1895.
WBOY
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer opens weekend at No. 11 Auburn
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with...
WBOY
Pitt coach Narduzzi praises “cerebral” JT Daniels
WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.
WBOY
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay before the Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the most highly anticipated gamedays in recent memories kicks off Thursday with Mountaineer GameDay. Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air Thursday from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the return of the Backyard Brawl. Longtime MGD...
WBOY
No. 7 Pitt takes down No. 6 WVU with three quick scores
Pitt's Jacquesson blisters Mountaineers with a goal and an assist. An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh. Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while...
WBOY
WVSOM celebrates 50th anniversary at Lambert’s Winery
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 50 years, from 1972-2022 at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, for its Central East Campus on Monday night. In those 50 years, the medical school has been providing quality physicians to small towns all over the state...
