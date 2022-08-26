ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mike McDaniel drops an “F-Bomb” and it was perfectly brilliant

Miami Dolphins fans have wanted every coach since Dave Wannstedt to succeed and stick around but Mike McDaniel is just different. Adam Gase was supposed to be the savior. The young buck OC with a vision for the future. Instead, he turned out to be nothing close. Brian Flores? Discipline and a proven history of winning with the Patriots. That too imploded.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Flores Fights Arbitration in Filing, Warning of Goodell ‘Kangaroo Court’

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores says if Roger Goodell can arbitrate his employment discrimination claims against NFL teams and the league itself, it would make a mockery of justice, with adverse impacts on workers across the country.  The argument, raised in a 31-page memorandum filed by Flores’ attorneys on Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, is intended to sway Judge Valerie Caproni to deny the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration. The league contends that claims brought by Flores, and fellow coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, are preempted by language in employment contracts and the NFL constitution that...
NFL
