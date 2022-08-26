Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores says if Roger Goodell can arbitrate his employment discrimination claims against NFL teams and the league itself, it would make a mockery of justice, with adverse impacts on workers across the country. The argument, raised in a 31-page memorandum filed by Flores’ attorneys on Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, is intended to sway Judge Valerie Caproni to deny the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration. The league contends that claims brought by Flores, and fellow coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, are preempted by language in employment contracts and the NFL constitution that...

