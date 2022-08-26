Read full article on original website
Schoeneck Creek warehouse plans pushed to next month in Palmer Township
A vote on the conditional use of two warehouses proposed against the Schoeneck Creek was postponed until next month. The board of supervisors decided Tuesday it would wait for all members to be present to make its final vote on the developer’s proposal. Two board members were counted absent from the meeting, which is set to resume Sept. 27.
Easton homes eligible for up to $10K for facade improvements
Easton is accepting applications beginning Monday, Sept. 5, for a residential facade improvement program backed by $1,725,000 in federal coronavirus pandemic relief money. An owner-occupied or rental home is eligible for up to $10,000 in a zero-interest loan that is forgiven after five years if the owner remains compliant with the program’s requirements. The loan may require matching funds, based on the income of the homeowner or tenant.
Sen. Mike Doherty on ballot for Warren County office, with familiar face lined up to finish his term
The Warren County Republican Committee on Wednesday night unanimously nominated state Sen. Michael Doherty as the party’s candidate for Warren County surrogate in the Nov. 8 election. Doherty will be unopposed, with no Democrat on the ballot, and replaces the June 7 Republican primary winner Nancy Brown. Brown said...
Pennsylvania drought watch: 36 counties including Lehigh Valley asked to conserve water
Pennsylvania has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as an unusually dry summer draws to a close. The drought watch includes the Lehigh Valley for the first time in five years. The Pennsylvania drought watch covers every county along the Delaware River and...
QuickChek secures approval to build over Warren Lanes. Permits still needed for demolition.
The Phillipsburg Land Use Board Thursday unanimously approved preliminary and final site plans for the 24-hour convenience store and fueling station QuickChek to be built where the Warren Lanes bowling alley now stands. Demolition will begin as soon as the company receives building permits and approval of site plan revisions,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Drought extends into Warren County as dryness persists in N.J. and Pa.
A drought has extended into Warren County as New Jersey and Pennsylvania deal with persistent, and expanding, dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest map released on Thursday shows abnormally dry conditions across almost 95% of New Jersey and 55% of Pennsylvania.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
How Northampton County plans to spend $2M in opioid settlement money
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck on Tuesday said settlement proceeds from litigation over opioid painkillers will be available beginning in September. The county’s $2,180,422 share of the settlement with 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, will be used to support programs in the county’s Drug & Alcohol division, Houck’s office said in a news release.
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Warren County to hold free concert in front of courthouse in prep for bicentennial
On Thursday, Warren County will turn back the clock 100 years with a concert in Garrett D. Wall Park. The free concert is a bit of a look forward via looking back, as the county is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentennial. The throwback performance, featuring jazz group Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the square in front of the Warren County Courthouse and will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties,” the county’s centennial era, according to a release from the county.
Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley
A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley. Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28. "After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and...
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
Anyone can be a math wiz. State funding expands Easton math program across Lehigh Valley
The program helping Lehigh Valley students become the world’s top mathematicians received state support Friday. First In Math accepted $500,000 to support its expansion to all K-8 students for two years in the state’s 18th Senatorial District, which incorporates parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties. “It’s critical that...
Palmerton Hospital to become green space after demolition this fall, St. Luke’s says
With no use left for the former Palmerton Hospital, St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to tear it down and turn the site into a public green space in the middle of the Carbon County borough. Demolition is expected in the fall. In a news release announcing the green...
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
