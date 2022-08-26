ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton homes eligible for up to $10K for facade improvements

Easton is accepting applications beginning Monday, Sept. 5, for a residential facade improvement program backed by $1,725,000 in federal coronavirus pandemic relief money. An owner-occupied or rental home is eligible for up to $10,000 in a zero-interest loan that is forgiven after five years if the owner remains compliant with the program’s requirements. The loan may require matching funds, based on the income of the homeowner or tenant.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How Northampton County plans to spend $2M in opioid settlement money

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck on Tuesday said settlement proceeds from litigation over opioid painkillers will be available beginning in September. The county’s $2,180,422 share of the settlement with 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, will be used to support programs in the county’s Drug & Alcohol division, Houck’s office said in a news release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Warren County to hold free concert in front of courthouse in prep for bicentennial

On Thursday, Warren County will turn back the clock 100 years with a concert in Garrett D. Wall Park. The free concert is a bit of a look forward via looking back, as the county is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentennial. The throwback performance, featuring jazz group Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the square in front of the Warren County Courthouse and will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties,” the county’s centennial era, according to a release from the county.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hobokengirl.com

A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday

There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

