CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is going east. The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league. ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO