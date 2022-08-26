Read full article on original website
Pitt LB Brandon George Inactive for Backyard Brawl
The Pitt Panthers will be down a linebacker when they face West Virginia.
Scorebook Live
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (9/1 & 9/2)
Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 season kicks off across the state
AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is going east. The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league. ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah.
Mark Stoops Letting Old Scars Lead to Greater Success For Kentucky's Season-Opener
Winning the season-opener has never been a shoe-in for Kentucky, even amidst the upward trajectory head coach Mark Stoops currently has his team on. Big Blue Nation looks forward to the beginning of football season now, but that wasn't the case less than a decade ago. Stoops' first game ...
