There’s nothing surprising about The Shell Collector, the debut original film on Fox News Media’s streaming platform, Fox Nation. Media companies are hungry for original content to win market share among the morass of competing platforms. Fox News Media seeks to expand its conservative empire through Fox Nation’s slate of real estate, lifestyle, and reality programming. Films like The Shell Collector, a beachside romance about a military widow falling for her late husband’s best friend, are relatively cheap to produce and amenable to viewers less into, say, the testicle-tanning fear-mongering of one Tucker Carlson.

MOVIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO