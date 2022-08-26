Read full article on original website
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
Ryan Poles, Bears 'proud' of how Teven Jenkins has earned his place in their plans
In late July, the Chicago Bears were wondering what second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins’ future held with them. He has since found his fit.
Donovan Mitchell trade: Cavs get Mitchell, full details
Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they previously stepped out of conversations. The Cleveland Cavaliers were in, then they were out, then they swooped in at the last second and got their guy. No one saw the Cavs as anything but a side character in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, but on Thursday afternoon a Woj bomb dropped and we found out Mitchell was going to Cleveland.
Flores Fights Arbitration in Filing, Warning of Goodell ‘Kangaroo Court’
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores says if Roger Goodell can arbitrate his employment discrimination claims against NFL teams and the league itself, it would make a mockery of justice, with adverse impacts on workers across the country. The argument, raised in a 31-page memorandum filed by Flores’ attorneys on Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, is intended to sway Judge Valerie Caproni to deny the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration. The league contends that claims brought by Flores, and fellow coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, are preempted by language in employment contracts and the NFL constitution that...
Evan Mobley’s nickname may be a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Laying huge expectations on the shoulders of young Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley isn’t the wisest idea. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a really odd nickname that he really shouldn’t have. Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner has taken it upon himself to anger the basketball gods by dubbing Mobley ” H.O.F.”, later going to say that Mobley is on pace to be a Top-20 player in the history of the game.
