KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge
Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country
Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
