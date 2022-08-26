Read full article on original website
LeBlond, Central boys' soccer score wins Monday in city round robin
The Bishop LeBlond boys' soccer team didn't know it when the match started, but they would only get one half to try and beat Benton. One half is all they needed. Dodging rain drops and thunder, and riding out a pair of weather delays, LeBlond scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 match against Benton in the city round robin at Eagle Stadium Monday.
Missouri man dies after pickup overturns
STONE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after noon Wednesday in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Canyon driven by Randolph A. Yocum, 73, Reed Springs, was westbound on Route OO two and one half miles north of Kimberling City. The...
St. Joseph man convicted of illegal firearm possession in U.S. District Court
A St. Joseph man was convicted in federal court Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-year-old Earl B. Penn was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in federal prison without parole. Evidence shows...
Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal
A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
Suit seeking to knock legal pot off Mo. ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
MoDOT ready to hear public thoughts on I-229 project, public input session Thursday
Proposals for what should be done with the I-229 double decker bridge will be brought to the public by the Missouri Department of Transportation. A public meeting will be held at the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph on Thursday. Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles says reception he's heard to...
United Way of Greater St. Joseph Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign
The United Way of Greater Saint Joseph kicked off its annual fundraising event Thursday morning. The 2022 Campaign Chair Scott Albers says the goal this year is to raise more money than last year. "Last year we raised a little over $2.6 million. We always like to raise the bar...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Missouri has a month to cut 90-day Medicaid wait in half
Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
Local remembrance event will return during International Overdose Awareness Day
An annual remembrance event will return to St. Joseph as part of International Overdose Awareness Day. St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator Stephanie Malita says the event began in 2018 and was held again in 2019 before the pandemic halted it for the past two years. Malita says it's always...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Judge dismisses Mo. school boards association Sunshine Law suit
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
Increased gas tax funding long-delayed highway projects
Missouri’s gas tax is moving up. And the immediate past chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission says that’s a good thing. Former commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says Missouri transportation struggled from a lack of funding when he came onto the commission more than seven years ago. The increase of $460 million annually from the 2 ½ cent increase in the fuel tax, plus a greater influx of federal funds has made a big difference.
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
Missouri tax cut special session delayed as negotiations continue
The legislature will not reconvene next week as previously planned to debate a $700 million tax cut proposal offered by Gov. Mike Parson, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said in an email to staff Wednesday. Instead, the session is now scheduled to begin the following week, when lawmakers are already...
Learn about and eat some bugs at Insect-O-Rama at the Remington Nature Center
Insect-O-Rama is back at the Remington Nature Center. The annual event will return to St. Joseph after being canceled over the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic. Nature Center Executive Director Sarah Elder says she was very disappointed the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. "But...
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
