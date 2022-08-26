ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

LeBlond, Central boys' soccer score wins Monday in city round robin

The Bishop LeBlond boys' soccer team didn't know it when the match started, but they would only get one half to try and beat Benton. One half is all they needed. Dodging rain drops and thunder, and riding out a pair of weather delays, LeBlond scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 match against Benton in the city round robin at Eagle Stadium Monday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after pickup overturns

STONE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after noon Wednesday in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Canyon driven by Randolph A. Yocum, 73, Reed Springs, was westbound on Route OO two and one half miles north of Kimberling City. The...
STONE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal

A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suit seeking to knock legal pot off Mo. ballot faces tight deadline

Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri has a month to cut 90-day Medicaid wait in half

Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Increased gas tax funding long-delayed highway projects

Missouri’s gas tax is moving up. And the immediate past chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission says that’s a good thing. Former commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says Missouri transportation struggled from a lack of funding when he came onto the commission more than seven years ago. The increase of $460 million annually from the 2 ½ cent increase in the fuel tax, plus a greater influx of federal funds has made a big difference.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

