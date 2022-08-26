Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park
Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park. Recent artwork on a Takoma Park sidewalk has caused a dispute between community members and the the city’s government. City officials say the latex paint used on the sidewalk is considered graffiti and needs to be cleaned, something that some...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
bethesdamagazine.com
Small Bites: Amazon Fresh holding grand opening Thursday in Chevy Chase Lake
Amazon Fresh holding grand opening Thursday in Chevy Chase Lake. The grocery store Amazon Fresh is holding a grand opening Thursday at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use development. A mailed advertisement states that the grand opening of the store will be at 7 a.m....
bethesdamagazine.com
Labor Day: Local parades, an art show and closings
As many prepare to bid summer farewell over the Labor Day weekend, some Montgomery County communities will hold activities to celebrate the holiday while local government offices will be closed and public transportation will be operating on altered schedules on Monday. According to a news release from Montgomery County government,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
bethesdamagazine.com
Water main breaks reported on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown
Two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown have left at least 200 customers without water since Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). Clopper Road is closed between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road due to repairs, the utility posted on Twitter.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County native ‘excited’ to bring his award-winning pizza to Bethesda
Montgomery County native Andy Brown is looking forward to bringing his award-winning New York-style pizza business to Bethesda in early 2023. Brown, 32, has had his eye on opening a location of Andy’s Pizza in Montgomery County for quite some time, but just couldn’t find the right location – until now.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda Beat welcomes lifestyles, politics reporters
I am delighted to announce two important additions to the Bethesda Beat team, reporters poised to expand our politics and public-service reporting and our coverage of the rich culture of Montgomery County. A native of Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Akira Kyles joined Bethesda Beat this month as a lifestyles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bethesdamagazine.com
Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda
Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
bethesdamagazine.com
Husband of U.S. diplomat killed in Bethesda crash raises funds, calls for cycling safety improvements
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, to include the amount of donations received. Before heading to her sons’ new elementary school on her bicycle last Thursday, Sarah Langenkamp used her cellphone to plan her ride, which included the Capital Crescent Trail and designated bike routes through neighborhoods near her Bethesda home.
bethesdamagazine.com
Chalkboard drama and photo fails: A parent’s introduction to the first day of kindergarten
Editor’s note: In this personal essay, Executive Editor Anne Tallent shares a parent’s experience of sending a child off to school for the first time. I was dutifully filling out the “first day of school” chalkboard a little after 9 Sunday night when I heard deep breathing coming from down the hall.
bethesdamagazine.com
7-year-old seriously injured after driver fails to stop for MCPS school bus, police say
A 7-year-old girl was seriously injured while getting off her school bus Tuesday when a driver did not obey the vehicle’s stop signals, according to Montgomery County police. The crash happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
After public funding spat, Bowie Mill Bikeway project could be finished a year sooner than planned
County officials say a long-planned bike trail in the northeastern part of Montgomery County could be completed within about five years — after a public debate about the project’s funding erupted last month. Del. Eric Luedtke (D-Burtonsville) took to Twitter in late July to complain about the County...
bethesdamagazine.com
On first day of MCPS classes, Harriet Tubman Elementary opens in Gaithersburg
A new year, a new school in Gaithersburg. On Monday, as about 160,000 Montgomery County Public Schools students returned to classes for the first day of the 2022-23 school year, the district’s newest school was on full display. The three-story $34 million Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School — whose...
Comments / 0