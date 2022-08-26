ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park

Children’s sidewalk art causes debate in Takoma Park. Recent artwork on a Takoma Park sidewalk has caused a dispute between community members and the the city’s government. City officials say the latex paint used on the sidewalk is considered graffiti and needs to be cleaned, something that some...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Labor Day: Local parades, an art show and closings

As many prepare to bid summer farewell over the Labor Day weekend, some Montgomery County communities will hold activities to celebrate the holiday while local government offices will be closed and public transportation will be operating on altered schedules on Monday. According to a news release from Montgomery County government,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Water main breaks reported on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown

Two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Gaithersburg and Germantown have left at least 200 customers without water since Tuesday evening, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). Clopper Road is closed between Great Seneca Highway and Waring Station Road due to repairs, the utility posted on Twitter.
GERMANTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda Beat welcomes lifestyles, politics reporters

I am delighted to announce two important additions to the Bethesda Beat team, reporters poised to expand our politics and public-service reporting and our coverage of the rich culture of Montgomery County. A native of Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Akira Kyles joined Bethesda Beat this month as a lifestyles...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda

Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Husband of U.S. diplomat killed in Bethesda crash raises funds, calls for cycling safety improvements

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, to include the amount of donations received. Before heading to her sons’ new elementary school on her bicycle last Thursday, Sarah Langenkamp used her cellphone to plan her ride, which included the Capital Crescent Trail and designated bike routes through neighborhoods near her Bethesda home.
BETHESDA, MD
