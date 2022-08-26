Read full article on original website
Girls soccer notes: Freshmen contributing to Sidney’s hot start
PIQUA — Sidney’s girls soccer team is still young, but the squad is maturing fast. With a host of talented freshmen helping to boost returning players, the Yellow Jackets are hoping they’re back in championship form this year. Sidney crushed archrival Piqua 10-0 in a Miami Valley...
Football notes: Sidney looks to clean up penalties against Greenville
SIDNEY — Sidney’s improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 was evident except for one area: penalties. The Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-1 Miami Valley League) had two penalties in a 43-13 loss to Bellefontaine in Week 1 but had 13 penalties for 137 yards in a 34-20 loss to Tippecanoe on Friday.
Football: Lehman Catholic can’t keep up with New Bremen
SIDNEY — New Bremen scored all its points in the first half and cruised in the second half to a 41-0 victory over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was a setback for the Cavaliers (1-1) following a season-opening win over Lima...
Photos: Fort Loramie girls golf wins Miami East Invitational
Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.
Out of the past
————— Tramps got into the cellars at the homes of A.L. Marshall and W.R. Wyman, on North Ohio Avenue, last night and carried away a lot of canned fruit and eatables. I.H. Thedieck and son, Frank, leave this evening for Buffalo, N.Y., where Frank will enter Canisius College.
Getting ready for school
Kim Lindemer, West Liberty, left, a teacher assistant at Whittier Elementary, keeps Lincoln Thompson’s, 3, attention with toy cars and roadways while his parents, Arie and Jami Thompson of Sidney fill out the paper work for preschool. A friend, Jameson Schulze, 2, joins in the activities. Jameson is the son of Jordan and Brandy Schulze of Sidney.
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tida Bruce Banfield, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Alfred Brandon Woodward, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with...
Correction
The story about a Budweiser Clydesdale horse visiting the Sidney Kroger that was in the Saturday edition of the Sidney Daily News listed the incorrect date for the visit. A Budweiser Clydesdale horse will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive
DAYTON – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
New firefighters sworn in
Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Community calendar
– YWCA Witty Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. for their weekly knitting for cancer meeting at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. – The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
County record
-2:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston. -11:26 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 13000 block of Strong Road. Fire, rescue. WEDNESDAY. -9:22 a.m. to 1:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Ehemann attends CCAO Workforce, Families and Children Symposium
NEWARK — Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann attended the CCAO Workforce, Families and Children Symposium last week at Cherry Valley Hotel in Licking County. The symposium provided an environment for county commissioners, county officials and leading experts to connect, inform and learn about important issues every county faces. “CCAO’s...
Spirit EMS record
Aug. 21-27 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior. Five of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
