Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Royals Identify Man Who Stole Home Run Ball in Viral Video
The person who took the ball out of the young fan’s glove stars in an online video series in which he pulls planes and cars.
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Corey Seager Locked In for Rangers Right Now)
After a red-hot start to the week with multiple home runs on Monday and Tuesday night in our "Daily Dinger" selections, the BetSided team went 0-for on Wednesday night. For Thursday's smaller slate, we're attacking two teams down south with two hitters on the opposing side that have each hit 20-plus dingers on the season; both offered at very solid odds.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Thursday, September 1 (Woodruff and Kelly Both Shine in Arizona)
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks end Thursday’s slate of games with a late night matchup in Arizona. This is the first game of a four-game set between the two, with the Brewers still fighting for a playoff spot. Arizona is 10.5 games back of the final Wild...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Let That Trumpet Play In New York with Mets)
In my eyes, there are two underdog options today. One that is the best matchup on the schedule and one of the absolute worst. Then, I realized I could either side with the Oakland A’s on the road, or the New York Mets at home. When you put it that way it becomes a lot easier.
Best FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Free Guaranteed
What's better than winning $150 on a bet? That's easy: winning $150 guaranteed on a risk-free bet thanks to FanDuel's new incredible promo offer. There's tons of value on today's slate and the BetSided team has you covered with a plethora of options to choose from. Why not head into your evening knowing that even if you lose, you can't lose?
3 bold predictions for Eagles 2022 season
The Birds flew under the radar for most of 2021 and then wound up in the playoffs. What will the Philadelphia Eagles do this upcoming season?. It’s an organization and a general manager that perhaps doesn’t get enough credit for keeping this this team in contention. It may not dawn on some people, but the Philadelphia Eagles have reached the playoffs four of the past five seasons dating back to 2017. That was the year Doug Pederson’s club came away with a sensational 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
How Chiefs Fans Can Bet Legally Today (Win $150 Free)
The day is finally here! Do you smell all of that money in the air? Our Kansas City Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in just 10 days, and our bank accounts can now enjoy watching Patrick Mahomes as much as our eyes do. Sports betting is finally legal and...
