The Birds flew under the radar for most of 2021 and then wound up in the playoffs. What will the Philadelphia Eagles do this upcoming season?. It’s an organization and a general manager that perhaps doesn’t get enough credit for keeping this this team in contention. It may not dawn on some people, but the Philadelphia Eagles have reached the playoffs four of the past five seasons dating back to 2017. That was the year Doug Pederson’s club came away with a sensational 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO