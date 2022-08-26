ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Corey Seager Locked In for Rangers Right Now)

After a red-hot start to the week with multiple home runs on Monday and Tuesday night in our "Daily Dinger" selections, the BetSided team went 0-for on Wednesday night. For Thursday's smaller slate, we're attacking two teams down south with two hitters on the opposing side that have each hit 20-plus dingers on the season; both offered at very solid odds.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Best FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Free Guaranteed

What's better than winning $150 on a bet? That's easy: winning $150 guaranteed on a risk-free bet thanks to FanDuel's new incredible promo offer. There's tons of value on today's slate and the BetSided team has you covered with a plethora of options to choose from. Why not head into your evening knowing that even if you lose, you can't lose?
GAMBLING
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Eagles 2022 season

The Birds flew under the radar for most of 2021 and then wound up in the playoffs. What will the Philadelphia Eagles do this upcoming season?. It’s an organization and a general manager that perhaps doesn’t get enough credit for keeping this this team in contention. It may not dawn on some people, but the Philadelphia Eagles have reached the playoffs four of the past five seasons dating back to 2017. That was the year Doug Pederson’s club came away with a sensational 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy