ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added hot-hitting rookie infielder Jonathan Aranda and veteran reliever Matt Wisler Thursday as rosters league-wide expanded from 26 to 28. Aranda, 24, hit .318 at Triple-A Durham with 18 homers, 85 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He will give the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench, another starting option at first base and the ability to play second, third and the corner outfield spots.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO