Kids Ag Day committee ready for 4th graders in Barton County
Roughly 400 fourth graders from Barton County experienced the agriculture life at last year’s Kids Ag Day, and organizers are expecting similar numbers for next week’s event. The 29th annual Kids Ag Day is Sept. 7 and will allow the grade school students a chance to get more...
Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids
Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural
The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/1)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. United Way of Central Kansas works in Barton & Pawnee Counties to improve lives through funding of 22 non-profit agencies and numerous Community Impact Programs. With a focus on the health, education, and financial stability of those in our communities, UWCK partners with organizations on programs and initiatives that will create lasting change. Working together, we can do so much-that’s what it means to Live United.
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
Meitner recognized as grand marshal for Hoisington Labor Day Parade
Jim Meitner was recognized as the grand marshal for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Parade. Meitner has served the Hoisington Chamber as a board member, ambassador and Labor Day volunteer. Meitner will lead the parade down Main Street in Hoisington on Monday, Sept. 5. The parade begins at 10:30...
Cop Shop (8/30)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
GB extension agent: Drought conditions impacting plant, insect life
Rains on Saturday and Monday evening will help a little but not much. The state continues to suffer through a drought with now 72 percent of Kansas listed in at least a moderate drought, 57 percent at a severe level, and 32 percent in extreme conditions. Ten percent of the state, mostly in the southwest, is listed at exceptional drought.
Stafford County announces location for new modular daycare
Slow and steady, as the tortoise knows, wins the race. In May, Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on a new childcare facility. The process has taken some time but last week Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman was able to announce the location of the new modular daycare as 413 N. Pearl in St. John.
Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day
The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
Bond process in Nickerson district will continue with community input
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With Hesston USD 460 voters approving a bond on Tuesday and Pretty Prairie voters headed to the polls Sept. 6, it's clear that many districts in the area are seeing their facility needs and ready to ask voters for help. That's also the case in Nickerson-South...
Man indicted for crash that killed Kansas man, injured family
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kentucky— The man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a family from Nickerson, Kansas on July 5 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The indictment against 33-year-0ld Michael Hurley charges him with one count...
Public meeting set on expanding US 56 Highway east of Great Bend
Talks of expanding U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, into a four-lane expressway have been ongoing for years. The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public meeting on Sept. 15 in Great Bend to discuss the proposed plans to expand the highway. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)
BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
Man arrested after stolen vehicle reported in Great Bend
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 8:07 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to Burger King, 3929 10th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Prior to the officer's arrival, Barton County Dispatch advised the reporting party stated an unknown black male wearing glasses had...
Hays Police asking for public's help in identifying person of interest
The Hays Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying the person in the above photos, according to a social media post about 10 p.m. Tuesday. If you have any information or can help identify this person, please contact Officer Broadway with Hays PD at 785-625-1030.
'Jackie Stiles Story' now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime
The athletic accomplishments coming out of Claflin from 1994 to 1997 remain unmatched in the state history books. In that stretch, Jackie Stiles set single game, season, and career basketball scoring records that stand to this day. On the track, her 14 individual gold medals remain an all-time best in Kansas.
