Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids

Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Volunteer work day Sept. 10 to paint Great Bend street mural

The Barton Arts Movement, in partnership with local nonprofit organization Great Bend Alive, is hosting a Volunteer Work Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the new Art Alley. This colorful street mural will be painted directly onto the pavement using specialized paint, located in the alley that connects Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue behind Dry Lake Brewing in downtown Great Bend. Local artist Melanie Ryan developed the design, and is spearheading the implementation of the new mural.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (9/1)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. United Way of Central Kansas works in Barton & Pawnee Counties to improve lives through funding of 22 non-profit agencies and numerous Community Impact Programs. With a focus on the health, education, and financial stability of those in our communities, UWCK partners with organizations on programs and initiatives that will create lasting change. Working together, we can do so much-that’s what it means to Live United.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store

The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day

The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)

BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Man arrested after stolen vehicle reported in Great Bend

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 8:07 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department was dispatched to Burger King, 3929 10th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Prior to the officer's arrival, Barton County Dispatch advised the reporting party stated an unknown black male wearing glasses had...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
