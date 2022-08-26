Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police ask for public's help in finding missing Pike County woman
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman in Pike County. Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, Ky., was last seen Aug. 8 in the Coal Run community of Pike County, according to a news release from State Police.
clayconews.com
Louisa, Kentucky Man arrested after Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigation
ASHLAND, KY (August 30, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, KSP Post 14 arrested a Lawrence County resident on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence...
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
1039thebulldog.com
Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large
A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County man arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested and charged after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images online.
q95fm.net
One Arrested, One Evading Police In Pikeville
This past Friday, an officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 22-year-old Jacob Vanover, of Pikeville, sitting in the passenger seat of a car- parked at a gas station. The officer recognized that Vanover was wanted on several warrants. The officer approached the vehicle, asking Vanover to step out, informing him...
Father arrested, charged in death of 12-year-old Van Lear girl
The Van Lear teen was reported missing, but later found dead on Aug. 11.
Kentucky dad accused of fatally shooting 12-year-old daughter and leaving body on rural road
VAN LEAR, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot his daughter around the same time she was reported missing. On Aug. 11, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl Stacia Collins. Around the same time the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating Stacia, deputies responded to a call in Van Lear and found Stacia’s father, Stacy Collins, suffering from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cartercountytimes.com
Sheriff and FADE seize 81 grams of meth in bust
GRAYSON – Carter County Sheriff Jeff May reported the arrest and seizure of 81 grams of crystal meth by Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Evan Knipp and K9 Deputy Dustin Algood conducted a traffic stop and arrested Bobbie Stevens from Catlettsburg, KY. Stevens was found to have crystal...
wymt.com
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
1039thebulldog.com
Perry County man indicted on drug and weapons charges
A Perry County man has reportedly been indicted on federal drug and gun charges, the combination of which could potentially send him to prison for life. Officials say Benjamin Todd Mobelini of Viper was indicted last week for distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense, all stemming from a January arrest.
WKYT 27
Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday. Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1039thebulldog.com
Convicted former drug treatment owner has personal items seized
A former drug treatment clinic operator from Pikeville convicted last year of health care fraud has been ordered to fork over his home and other properties for not paying towards his restitution. Eugene Sisco III was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $3.2 million to the...
WSAZ
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
thebigsandynews.com
10 charged in Johnson County indictments
PAINTSVILLE — Ten people were named in indictments returned by the Johnson County Grand Jury last Wednesday, Aug. 17. • Gary Phillip Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree rape for allegedly entering and remaining in a house in Paintsville and engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on Nov. 1, 2022.
1039thebulldog.com
12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
Government Technology
ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.
(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
wklw.com
Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims
Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
Comments / 0