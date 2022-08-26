ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harold, KY

Comments / 0

Related
1039thebulldog.com

Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large

A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Harold, KY
q95fm.net

One Arrested, One Evading Police In Pikeville

This past Friday, an officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 22-year-old Jacob Vanover, of Pikeville, sitting in the passenger seat of a car- parked at a gas station. The officer recognized that Vanover was wanted on several warrants. The officer approached the vehicle, asking Vanover to step out, informing him...
PIKEVILLE, KY
truecrimedaily

Kentucky dad accused of fatally shooting 12-year-old daughter and leaving body on rural road

VAN LEAR, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot his daughter around the same time she was reported missing. On Aug. 11, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl Stacia Collins. Around the same time the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating Stacia, deputies responded to a call in Van Lear and found Stacia’s father, Stacy Collins, suffering from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
VAN LEAR, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Assistance#Thefts#Appalachian Wireless
cartercountytimes.com

Sheriff and FADE seize 81 grams of meth in bust

GRAYSON – Carter County Sheriff Jeff May reported the arrest and seizure of 81 grams of crystal meth by Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Evan Knipp and K9 Deputy Dustin Algood conducted a traffic stop and arrested Bobbie Stevens from Catlettsburg, KY. Stevens was found to have crystal...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Perry County man indicted on drug and weapons charges

A Perry County man has reportedly been indicted on federal drug and gun charges, the combination of which could potentially send him to prison for life. Officials say Benjamin Todd Mobelini of Viper was indicted last week for distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense, all stemming from a January arrest.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday. Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1039thebulldog.com

Convicted former drug treatment owner has personal items seized

A former drug treatment clinic operator from Pikeville convicted last year of health care fraud has been ordered to fork over his home and other properties for not paying towards his restitution. Eugene Sisco III was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $3.2 million to the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence

A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

10 charged in Johnson County indictments

PAINTSVILLE — Ten people were named in indictments returned by the Johnson County Grand Jury last Wednesday, Aug. 17. • Gary Phillip Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree rape for allegedly entering and remaining in a house in Paintsville and engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on Nov. 1, 2022.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Government Technology

ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.

(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Large Carpet Donation to Benefit Flood Victims

Several truckloads of carpet and floor covering are being sent out of Johnson County in an effort to help those in need following the recent flooding. The carpet is being donated by May’s Carpet and Cabinets in Paintsville, who recently moved to a new location. Several officials and volunteers...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy