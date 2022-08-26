ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged after a car theft led to the kidnapping of a baby Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Wells is being charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to deputies. Deputies said they responded to...
Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
