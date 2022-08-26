Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Anderson School District 5 Superintendent expresses frustration after student brings gun to school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The superintendent of Anderson School District 5, Tom Wilson, sent a letter to parents after a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school. Ronald Coleman, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to...
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
Man accused of killing man in Abbeville Co.
A man is accused of killing another man on Monday in Abbeville County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Upstate superintendent calls out judges following a student's arrest in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate superintendent is blaming the judicial system after he said a student found with a gun at school was released on a personal recognizance bond. On Friday, a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according...
‘He was released too soon’: School district challenges court system
Anderson School District Five said one of their students was let out of jail too soon after they said he brought a loaded weapon to school on Friday.
Accused kidnapper refuses to appear at bond hearings
Bond is set at 50-thousand dollars on the Greenville woman charged with kidnapping for stealing a car with a baby in the backseat, but she refused to show up in court.
FOX Carolina
First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged after a car theft led to the kidnapping of a baby Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Wells is being charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to deputies. Deputies said they responded to...
FOX Carolina
Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Woman charged in Greenville County kidnapping of baby in stolen vehicle, warrants say
A woman faces charges after deputies said she kidnapped a baby left in a vehicle she stole early Tuesday morning in Greenville County. Rebecca Ann Wells, 34, is charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to warrants. Wells is currently at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital for reasons unrelated to the...
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen, baby kidnapped in Greenville Co.
One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a toddler Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Monday night following an altercation on Lusk Drive in Abbeville County. Officials from Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. According to officials, the victim died...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager. Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to...
FOX Carolina
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
Comments / 7