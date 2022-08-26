Read full article on original website
Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
I Came By ending explained: Who is that at the end?
I Came By ending spoilers follow. Well, I Came By is certainly a dark and surprising ride on Netflix. The new thriller sees Hugh Bonneville play Sir Hector Blake, a retired judge with a sinister secret. The attempts of graffiti artist Toby (George MacKay) to expose "St Blake" – known...
EastEnders star promises answers over Billy Mitchell's backstory in flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star George Greenland has promised that fans will get some answers about Billy Mitchell in the upcoming flashback episode. Next Monday (September 5), the soap is set to air a special one-off focusing on the earlier days of the Mitchell family in 1979, with stars including George and Jaime Winstone (Peggy) taking on younger incarnations of fan favourite characters.
Bones star Emily Deschanel reacts to hilarious Lucifer Easter egg
Former Bones star Emily Deschanel has only just found out about that hilarious Easter egg in Lucifer that imagines a futuristic reboot of Fox's Bones. During an interview promoting her new Netflix series Devil in Ohio, TV Line explained the Bones joke that originated from the final season of Lucifer. The quip happens when an angel from the future travels back in time and tells Lucifer that "the spin-off from my time kicks your Bones' ass".
Meet the cast of 2022 - First promo video is out!
Nearly as good as the group dance for revealing who has a bit of potential.. Will Mellor, Fleur, Kym and Molly all stand out immediately. Ellie Taylor and Kaye Adams look divine but are glued to the spot. Tony Adams didn't look too bad, not sure he's going to be...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock was told not to meet fellow Rhaenyra
Game of Thrones fans have already begun digging into its new prequel series House of the Dragon, watching over the ancestors of the famous Daenerys Targaryen. The first episodes have seen Rhaenyra Targaryen played by young Australian actress Milly Alcock. Later in the series, Truthseekers star Emma D'Arcy will take over the role, playing an older version of the character.
EastEnders teases Janine Butcher being caught out in Frankie Lewis scene
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has teased Janine Butcher being caught out due to an incriminating photo. The cliffhanger in Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Frankie sharing a photo of herself with the rest of the family, not realising that Janine could be seen in the background dumping her clothes from the night of the crash.
House of the Dragon loses Game of Thrones director before season 2
HBO's lauded Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon has lost a major player before season two has even started production. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Westeros veteran Miquel Sapochnik is stepping down from his position as co-showrunner of House of the Dragon and leaving the spin-off series entirely. The decision comes after the director spent the last three years working on House of the Dragon.
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
Ozark star lands next movie role in Netflix thriller with Kingsman's Taron Egerton
Ozark's Jason Bateman is being lined up to star in upcoming Netflix thriller Carry On alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The movie will follow Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who "gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight".
Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama sets return date
Former Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama Professor T is coming back for series 2 – and sooner than you might think. ITV confirmed the official premiere date for the new episodes over on Twitter today (August 31), revealing that the popular crime drama will drop the first episode of series 2 on September 16. The new episode will air on ITV at 9pm.
Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery
Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly lands next role following show cancellation
Jennifer Connelly has been cast in an upcoming nine part sci-fi drama for AppleTV+. The Snowpiercer star, who was also recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, will star opposite Joel Edgerton in multiverse series Dark Matter, according to Deadline. Dark Matter tells the story of physicist Jason Dessen who is...
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
First look at The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons in new biopic movie
The first look at Jim Parsons in his upcoming film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies has been released. Shared via Entertainment Weekly's official Twitter account, Parsons is in character as Michael Ausiello alongside Ben Aldridge as Kit Cowan in a still from the movie. Joining Parsons and Aldridge are The...
