ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc

Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Explains How Libraries Build Strong Communities

The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Definition of “Library”: a building or room containing collections of books, periodicals, and sometimes films and recorded music for people to read, borrow, or refer to. This is the definition of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Scouts Honored for their Actions During Amtrak Derailment

Several Scouts from Appleton have been honored for their heroic actions during an Amtrak train derailment earlier this summer. The Scouts were a part of Troops 12 and 73 and were on a cross-country trip when the train derailed in Missouri this past June. They used all of their first...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Greenbush, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Society
seehafernews.com

City of Sheboygan Reveals Labor Day Changes to Garbage Pickup Schedule

With Monday being Labor Day, some changes to garbage and recycling pickup have been announced in Sheboygan. The city’s Department of Public Works has revealed that there will be no collection taking place on Monday and that the Recycling Center on New Jersey Avenue will not be open. As...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Semi-Regional Farm Recalls Bacon Product

A semi-regional farm has issued a recall of one of their bacon products. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel has issued a voluntary recall on their 1-pound package of smoked bacon. This has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning...
BONDUEL, WI
seehafernews.com

2022 Manitowoc County Fair Saw Record Attendance

Attendance for the just-completed Manitowoc County Fair was record-setting. Jennell Shelton, Facility Manager for County Expo, tells Seehafer News, “We are looking at over 50,000 people that attended, which is a record number for us. We had the largest attendance on Friday and Saturday with over 12,000 and more than 14,000, respectively.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wps#Charity#Rescue Department#The Wps Foundation
seehafernews.com

Lakeland Officially Opens New Fox Cities Center Location

Lakeland University has officially opened up its Fox Cities Center location. This summer, Lakeland relocated its Fox Cities Center to Fox Valley Technical College’s Appleton campus, located at 1825 N Bluemound Drive in a space that includes an office presence and access to several classrooms during the spring, fall, and summer semesters.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Weier Wealth Management Announces Expansion into Manitowoc

A local financial advisor has announced an expansion. Jason Weier of Weier Wealth Management was on WOMT’s Just the Facts Show with John Foster where he revealed “Weier Wealth Management now has a Manitowoc Office. We are actually located right here in the Seehafer Broadcasting Studios.”. As for...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

New Police Chief Named in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department has a new person in charge. The current Assistant Police Chief, Polly Olson has been announced to be the next Chief following the retirement of Chief Todd Thomas, which will be effective January 4th. Olson will be the first female Chief of Police in the 165-year...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

The U.S. Army Field Band is Coming to Sheboygan

The U.S. Army Field Band has announced a stop in Sheboygan. They will be performing at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 13th. As the premier touring musical representative for the United States Army, this internationally acclaimed organization travels thousands of miles each year presenting a variety of music to enthusiastic audiences throughout the nation and abroad.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
seehafernews.com

Art Forward – Mr. Rogers Channeled for Sputnikfest Art Project

The following article was written by Erin LaBonte as a part of the Rahr West Art Museum’s Art Forward Series. “Radical kindness”–these words were used in reference to the late Fred McFeely Rogers. As a TV host, author, producer, and Presbyterian minister Fred Rogers used his platform to connect with young people. He talked to them honestly and directly about the world we live in, emotions, relationships, and experiences. “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” revolutionized children’s television and informed its audience from 1968 to 2001. Rogers’ goal was to connect with each child and make them feel special. By doing this he created a safe place for learning and an inclusive community. Everyone is cherished and important in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. TV Guide described Mr. Rogers: “… makes us, young and old alike, feel safe, cared for and valued… Wherever Mister Rogers is, so is sanctuary.”
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash

An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

UnitedOne Credit Union Warns of a Scam Involving Its Customers

Another scam has hit the area, this one affecting customers of UnitedOne Credit Union. According to an email sent out to the local banking institution’s customers, someone is calling and texting people while spoofing a Manitowoc phone number. The person claims to be with UnitedOne, and they say your...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Connected to Green Bay Murder Has Bail Set at $2 Million Cash

The man arrested in Texas in connection to a Green Bay homicide had his bail set at $2 million cash. Gustavo Cantu was apprehended in Kerr County Texas two weeks ago, after spending four months on the run. He and his brother Alejandro are believed to be responsible for the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy