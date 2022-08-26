The following article was written by Erin LaBonte as a part of the Rahr West Art Museum’s Art Forward Series. “Radical kindness”–these words were used in reference to the late Fred McFeely Rogers. As a TV host, author, producer, and Presbyterian minister Fred Rogers used his platform to connect with young people. He talked to them honestly and directly about the world we live in, emotions, relationships, and experiences. “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” revolutionized children’s television and informed its audience from 1968 to 2001. Rogers’ goal was to connect with each child and make them feel special. By doing this he created a safe place for learning and an inclusive community. Everyone is cherished and important in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. TV Guide described Mr. Rogers: “… makes us, young and old alike, feel safe, cared for and valued… Wherever Mister Rogers is, so is sanctuary.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO