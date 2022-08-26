Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Over $1 Million Coming to Manitowoc County Schools from ARPA Funds
Governor Tony Evers recently announced that school districts around the state would be getting a portion of $75 million in ARPA funds, and over $1 million of that is coming to Manitowoc County. These funds are a part of the Get Kids Ahead initiative and are determined based on the...
seehafernews.com
Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc
Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Explains How Libraries Build Strong Communities
The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. Definition of “Library”: a building or room containing collections of books, periodicals, and sometimes films and recorded music for people to read, borrow, or refer to. This is the definition of...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Scouts Honored for their Actions During Amtrak Derailment
Several Scouts from Appleton have been honored for their heroic actions during an Amtrak train derailment earlier this summer. The Scouts were a part of Troops 12 and 73 and were on a cross-country trip when the train derailed in Missouri this past June. They used all of their first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals Labor Day Changes to Garbage Pickup Schedule
With Monday being Labor Day, some changes to garbage and recycling pickup have been announced in Sheboygan. The city’s Department of Public Works has revealed that there will be no collection taking place on Monday and that the Recycling Center on New Jersey Avenue will not be open. As...
seehafernews.com
Semi-Regional Farm Recalls Bacon Product
A semi-regional farm has issued a recall of one of their bacon products. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel has issued a voluntary recall on their 1-pound package of smoked bacon. This has been classified as a Class I recall, meaning...
seehafernews.com
Progress is Being Made on Several Two Rivers Economic Development Projects
The business landscape in Two Rivers is looking very good according to City Manager Greg Buckley. There are two new businesses being worked on right now, while an old business is getting a facelift. One of those new businesses is Cool City Brewing, which is bringing the craft brewing industry...
seehafernews.com
2022 Manitowoc County Fair Saw Record Attendance
Attendance for the just-completed Manitowoc County Fair was record-setting. Jennell Shelton, Facility Manager for County Expo, tells Seehafer News, “We are looking at over 50,000 people that attended, which is a record number for us. We had the largest attendance on Friday and Saturday with over 12,000 and more than 14,000, respectively.”
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Applicants for First-Ever Advisory Council
NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is seeking members of the public to serve on the first-ever advisory council for Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Late last year, Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and other state and local dignitaries gathered on top of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum...
seehafernews.com
Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly Announces Dates for 16th Annual Pig to Pig Walk
The dates for the 16th annual Pig to Pig walk have been announced. Participants in the annual fundraiser will walk the 6-mile trek along Lake Michigan between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers Tietz’s Piggly Wiggly stores to raise money for Lakeshore CAP. The walk will start at the Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Should Controversial Topics Be Discussed in Classrooms? The MPSD Talks It Over
Should controversial topics be discussed in school?. That is one of the topics of discussion being mulled over by the Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education now that students are back in classrooms. In order to have that discussion, the Board had to define what a controversial topic...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Department Warns Against Overly Descriptive “1st Day of School” Posts Online
Classes resume today in Appleton, but the Police Department is warning parents against a yearly tradition. Many parents and guardians take pictures of their little scholar and post them on social media with a comment along the lines of “Little Johnny is off for his first day of school.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Lakeland Officially Opens New Fox Cities Center Location
Lakeland University has officially opened up its Fox Cities Center location. This summer, Lakeland relocated its Fox Cities Center to Fox Valley Technical College’s Appleton campus, located at 1825 N Bluemound Drive in a space that includes an office presence and access to several classrooms during the spring, fall, and summer semesters.
seehafernews.com
Weier Wealth Management Announces Expansion into Manitowoc
A local financial advisor has announced an expansion. Jason Weier of Weier Wealth Management was on WOMT’s Just the Facts Show with John Foster where he revealed “Weier Wealth Management now has a Manitowoc Office. We are actually located right here in the Seehafer Broadcasting Studios.”. As for...
seehafernews.com
New Police Chief Named in Appleton
The Appleton Police Department has a new person in charge. The current Assistant Police Chief, Polly Olson has been announced to be the next Chief following the retirement of Chief Todd Thomas, which will be effective January 4th. Olson will be the first female Chief of Police in the 165-year...
seehafernews.com
The U.S. Army Field Band is Coming to Sheboygan
The U.S. Army Field Band has announced a stop in Sheboygan. They will be performing at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 13th. As the premier touring musical representative for the United States Army, this internationally acclaimed organization travels thousands of miles each year presenting a variety of music to enthusiastic audiences throughout the nation and abroad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Art Forward – Mr. Rogers Channeled for Sputnikfest Art Project
The following article was written by Erin LaBonte as a part of the Rahr West Art Museum’s Art Forward Series. “Radical kindness”–these words were used in reference to the late Fred McFeely Rogers. As a TV host, author, producer, and Presbyterian minister Fred Rogers used his platform to connect with young people. He talked to them honestly and directly about the world we live in, emotions, relationships, and experiences. “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” revolutionized children’s television and informed its audience from 1968 to 2001. Rogers’ goal was to connect with each child and make them feel special. By doing this he created a safe place for learning and an inclusive community. Everyone is cherished and important in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. TV Guide described Mr. Rogers: “… makes us, young and old alike, feel safe, cared for and valued… Wherever Mister Rogers is, so is sanctuary.”
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
seehafernews.com
UnitedOne Credit Union Warns of a Scam Involving Its Customers
Another scam has hit the area, this one affecting customers of UnitedOne Credit Union. According to an email sent out to the local banking institution’s customers, someone is calling and texting people while spoofing a Manitowoc phone number. The person claims to be with UnitedOne, and they say your...
seehafernews.com
Man Connected to Green Bay Murder Has Bail Set at $2 Million Cash
The man arrested in Texas in connection to a Green Bay homicide had his bail set at $2 million cash. Gustavo Cantu was apprehended in Kerr County Texas two weeks ago, after spending four months on the run. He and his brother Alejandro are believed to be responsible for the...
Comments / 0