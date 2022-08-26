Read full article on original website
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
KVOE
Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County
Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
WIBW
Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
Crawford County warns residents of recent phone scam
The Crawford County Sherrif's Office warns residents about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
kggfradio.com
Bridge Replacement Detour West Of Sedan
The Kansas Department Of Transportation is replacing the Deer Creek Bridge on US 166 or West Main Street just outside Sedan. This affects mainly north and southbound HWY 99 traffic and traffic on business US166 west of Sedan. There will be detour signs rerouting southbound HWY 99 traffic west to US 166 business loop and then back east on US 166 to the HWY 99 intersection south of Sedan. Northbound HWY 99, at the intersection south of Sedan, will go west on US166 to the Business US166 west exit following it east to HWY 99 west of Sedan.
kggfradio.com
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
KAKE TV
Storms return to KAKEland, some possibly severe
A stalled-out front across KAKEland will be the focus area for afternoon showers and storms across KAKEland. A few of the afternoon thunderstorms could be strong and possibly even severe with large hail and high wind the most likely threats. As of 11:00AM, showers and storms were located across Cowley,...
msn.com
Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas
The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
Salina Post
