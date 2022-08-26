ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

Salina Post

KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
KVOE

Four arrested as part of two alleged chases in Greenwood County

Greenwood County deputies arrested four people as part of two separate alleged chases last week, and formal charges have been filed in one of the two cases. Deputies say the chases were both on US Highway 400 on Aug. 23. The first chase ended near the Wilson-Montgomery county line and led to the arrests to two people, Aarron Burg and Cerys Green. Burg has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude, drug and paraphernalia possession, driving while suspended and other traffic-related infractions. Green has not been charged.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
WIBW

Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
kggfradio.com

Bridge Replacement Detour West Of Sedan

The Kansas Department Of Transportation is replacing the Deer Creek Bridge on US 166 or West Main Street just outside Sedan. This affects mainly north and southbound HWY 99 traffic and traffic on business US166 west of Sedan. There will be detour signs rerouting southbound HWY 99 traffic west to US 166 business loop and then back east on US 166 to the HWY 99 intersection south of Sedan. Northbound HWY 99, at the intersection south of Sedan, will go west on US166 to the Business US166 west exit following it east to HWY 99 west of Sedan.
kggfradio.com

Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park

The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
KAKE TV

Storms return to KAKEland, some possibly severe

A stalled-out front across KAKEland will be the focus area for afternoon showers and storms across KAKEland. A few of the afternoon thunderstorms could be strong and possibly even severe with large hail and high wind the most likely threats. As of 11:00AM, showers and storms were located across Cowley,...
msn.com

Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas

The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
