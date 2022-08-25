For the Record: Awards, Presentations, Op-ed's on JD Admissions, CDC COVID Guidelines, and Expert Insight on Water Shortages, The Espionage Act, Abortion Access and More

Christopher Compton is an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson, Arizona. He is also Co-Director of Dance at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs, CO. He teaches Ballet Technique, Ballet Repertory, Partnering, Men’s Technique, Modern Dance, Choreography, and Dance History. Chris earned his MFA from the University of Arizona for Dance with an Emphasis in Choreography and Performance in May 2015. Prior to attending UA, Chris trained with Marcia Dale Weary at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet in Carlisle, Pa., and earned his BFA in Ballet under the tutelage of Andrew Pap at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. Chris had been on the faculty of many dance schools, and has been a guest teacher at many ballet schools, community colleges, and summer programs across the U.S., including the Arizona Jazz Dance Showcase in Tucson, AZ.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO