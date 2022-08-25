ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

For the Record: Awards, Presentations, Op-ed's on JD Admissions, CDC COVID Guidelines, and Expert Insight on Water Shortages, The Espionage Act, Abortion Access and More

arizona.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizona.edu

Focus on Environment and Ecology

Changing the world starts at home. At the University of Arizona, we are charting the course toward a more vibrant, resilient future. Within the pages of this magazine, we offer glimpses into our mission in action. Read about steadfast, forward-thinking UArizona researchers and students who are mitigating the impacts of extreme heat; informing policymakers on how to reduce poverty and hunger with real-world, multipronged solutions; promoting Indigenous environmental scholarship and sovereignty; and even exploring how to build hardier, more adaptable coral reefs. Collectively, these stories illustrate our ability to convene great minds and tackle the most pressing, complex challenges of the 21st century.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Christopher Compton

Christopher Compton is an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson, Arizona. He is also Co-Director of Dance at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs, CO. He teaches Ballet Technique, Ballet Repertory, Partnering, Men’s Technique, Modern Dance, Choreography, and Dance History. Chris earned his MFA from the University of Arizona for Dance with an Emphasis in Choreography and Performance in May 2015. Prior to attending UA, Chris trained with Marcia Dale Weary at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet in Carlisle, Pa., and earned his BFA in Ballet under the tutelage of Andrew Pap at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. Chris had been on the faculty of many dance schools, and has been a guest teacher at many ballet schools, community colleges, and summer programs across the U.S., including the Arizona Jazz Dance Showcase in Tucson, AZ.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy