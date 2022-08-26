ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Dentist to host blood draw with tacos

 5 days ago

Dr. Greg Kammeyer, owner, Solutions Dental Implants, 13920 W. Camino del Sol, Suite 11, Sun City West is sponsoring a free community event Thursday, Sept. 1.

A blood drive will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 623 556 5442 for an appointment time. All donors are automatically entered to win a New 2022 Volkswago Taos S SUV.

Free paper shredding will be available 10 a.m.-noon.

Guapo Tacos food truck will be there 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and food there will be free to blood drive and shredding participants.

