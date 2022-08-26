ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Sheriff's Office: Woman suspected in gun thefts apprehended

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

Law enforcement on Friday reported they had arrested a woman connected to the theft of 10 guns and assorted jewelry on Staton House Road in Greenville.

A news release said Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, was located and arrested Thursday by the Raleigh Police Department based on information provided by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Operations Units.

At the time of her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms, the release from the sheriff’s office said. Eight others were recovered earlier.

Pollock, of Greenville, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, of Winterville, were identified as suspects shortly after the July 29 thefts. Strader was arrested on Sunday in Wake County and was being held on a $250,000 secured bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

The two face the same charges: 10 counts possession of a stolen firearm; 10 counts larceny of a firearm; felony conspiracy; safecracking; and misdemeanor larceny. Strader also was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Deputies also arrested the pair on April 8 when they stopped them in a stolen U-Haul about 4 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard. They possessed a 9mm handgun stolen from Phoenix, Arizona, at that time. Both posted bond and were released.

Pollock was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $222,000 secured bond. She will be transferred back to Pitt County to stand trial, the release said.

WNCT

One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school; three teens arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
