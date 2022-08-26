ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Callisto Protocol's mutants will stalk you through vents like a xenomorph

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Five seconds into being shown The Callisto Protocol and I'm already slapped with a (very successful) jump scare. A mutant human appears from nowhere, tentacles brutally ripping out of its chest as it lets out a blood-curdling scream. Protagonist Jacob hesitates, and the tentacles slosh back into its body. But that's no sign of safety. It morphs, in an unsettlingly believable way, growing larger, badder and a whole lot scarier.

Developer Striking Distance pulled inspiration from Alien: Isolation's stalkerish Xenomorph to make its enemies unpredictable and ensure you almost never feel safe.

"Things track you in our game, the grunts sometimes find a way," chief technical officer Mark James tells me. "They don't always attack you, they'll move into a grate and you'll hear them around you and they'll pop up in another grate somewhere else: there's a better attack spot for them. So they're looking for spaces in which they can actually make the jump happen, rather than just attacking straightaway."

It generates a sense of fear, one that is present throughout a good chunk of the gameplay shown to me at Gamescom. When Jacob strikes a mutant with his stun baton, it feels as though it's coming from a place of panic and desperation. Quicktime events break up the combat and, but as long as they're as infrequent as they appeared in the preview they shouldn't become too tiresome.

Jacob can also stomp on his foes in a very Dead Space fashion. The games share many key creative talents, and even if Callisto Protocol isn't trying to be Dead Space, maybe it is, a little bit. At least in that stomp. It's difficult to make an atmospheric spacey horror without looking back at the ones that came before it.

CTO Mark James tells me that one difference is there's "a lot more characterisation, a lot more story" to be found here, and it appears to be true. Jacob mutters to himself and reacts to the environment around him, verbalising some of my own anxieties as he goes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0hdo_0hWwKtHD00

(Image credit: Striking Distance Studios)

"One of the things we really focused on early on was the idea of intelligent opponents and adaptable opponents."

Mark James, Striking Distance Studios

It surprised me, then, to see him lift a mutant into the air with a superpowered wrist grip and toss him into a crusher like a limp noodle. All of the frightened tentacle bashing in the run up to this suddenly felt a little unnecessary when there was the potential for him to dispatch a mutant like he was binning a banana peel.

Striking Distance says it's tried to ensure that powers don't automatically turn the game into easy mode, though. All weapons have branching upgrades that are created and attached with 3D printers dotted around Callisto's prison. A maxed-out power grip can be a great way to quickly get out of combat situations, but it's not something that can be relied upon constantly.

The mutant humans aren't punching bags that can be easily cheesed, either: they learn. Hit a big guy with the baton enough times and they'll start to stand defensively, arms crossed in front of them to block oncoming attacks. They'll protect limbs or other parts of the body where the virus is taking hold. "We've got these intelligent moments," James says. "That was one of the things we really focused on early on was the idea of intelligent opponents and adaptable opponents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kseLt_0hWwKtHD00

(Image credit: Striking Distance Studios)

"They're not zombies, they're not aliens, they are mutated humans."

Mark James, Striking Distance Studios

Not only are the opponents intelligent, they're also frighteningly grounded in reality and the prison environment around them. "They're not zombies, they're not aliens, they are mutated humans," James says. "We look at how the body mutates naturally."

Even when there's an unhinged jaw, tentacles or boils blistering along the body, the game does a surprisingly good job of constantly reminding you that these people were once the prisoners and guards that walked Callisto's halls.

The Callisto Protocol shows off a nice balance of stealth, action and survival horror. As the gameplay demo wraps up, Jacob is thrust down a sequence of pipes, sliding through fans whirring at ungodly speeds. He avoids them for a little while before getting clipped, pushed against the wall and split in half by the blades. I may not be much of a survival horror fan, but I have to admit The Callisto Protocol knows exactly how to pull off a spot of the old ultraviolence.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Mutants#Xenomorph#Vents#Video Game#The Callisto Protocol
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Eerie NASA audio clip lets you hear the sound a black hole makes

Black holes are terrifying stellar objects. Not only do they feed off the energy of stars, but there is just so much we don’t know about them. In fact, we’ve only recently even captured our first image of a black hole. Now, though, scientists at NASA have allowed us to check off yet another question about these celestial objects: What does a black hole sound like?
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy