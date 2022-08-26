Read full article on original website
Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!
In a rare move, we’re seeing the Apple iPad Mini discounted as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460, saving you nearly $40 off the usual price. A consistently popular tablet, it’s not always discounted like other models which is a shame as it’s a great choice for many people. Easily one of the best Labor Day iPad deals around right now, let’s take a deeper look at why you need to hit the buy button.
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) review: Big, bold, and brilliant
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) “The 45mm Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is solid and luxurious, makes a bold statement on your wrist, and has great battery life and performance.”. Pros. Big and bold design. Choice of luxurious materials. More than two-day battery. Sharp screen and unique watch faces.
Dell XPS 13 with a 512GB SSD is $500 off in the Labor Day laptop sales
If you’ve been looking through our list of best laptop brands, you may be somewhat familiar with the XPS series from Dell since they’re very thin and surprisingly well-specced and at the same level as the Macbook Pros. Well, if you’ve wanted to pick one up, you’re in luck, because there’s a great Labor Day sale from Dell on the Dell XPS 13, bringing it down to $950 from $1,450, a pretty substantial discount.
Hurry and save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 7 for Labor Day
Labor Day sales typically offer up plenty of deals on highly sought after items and that’s certainly the case with the Apple Watch Series 7. At Amazon, you can currently buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 saving you $100 off the usual price of $399. Working out at 25% off, this is a great time to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for less, particularly if you’re not interested in holding out for the Apple Watch Series 8 that’s soon to be announced. If you need to know more about the watch, read on and we’ll tell you all about it.
The best DDR5 RAM you can buy right now
Every gamer, video editor, and graphic designer on the planet needs fast RAM and plenty of it. You'll want to make sure your computer is future-proofed with the best DDR5 RAM you can get, even if you're not a hardcore gamer. Thankfully, DDR5 RAM prices have dropped significantly since the...
How using these prototype XR glasses sold me on mixed reality gaming
I was skeptical about the idea of gaming on XR glasses, to say the least. I had questions swirling in my head about how I would use them, why I would use them, and cynical answers to both. But all those questions faded into the background when I got a...
Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today
Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Contents. If you’re not sure where to...
Dyson Labor Day Sale 2022: Save on cordless vacuums and fans
Now that Labor Day weekend is finally here, so are the Labor Day sales. Dyson is the name behind some of the most sought-after home appliances, including some of the popular air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. These Dyson Labor Day Deals present an opportunity for you to pick up an item you may have had your eye on for a more affordable price. These sales won’t last long, so keep reading to shop our picks and save big this weekend.
