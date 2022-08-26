Labor Day sales typically offer up plenty of deals on highly sought after items and that’s certainly the case with the Apple Watch Series 7. At Amazon, you can currently buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 saving you $100 off the usual price of $399. Working out at 25% off, this is a great time to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for less, particularly if you’re not interested in holding out for the Apple Watch Series 8 that’s soon to be announced. If you need to know more about the watch, read on and we’ll tell you all about it.

